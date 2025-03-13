SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semi-Final 2 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Semi-Final 2 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between Sri Lanka Masters and West Indies Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
Sri Lanka Masters defeated England Masters by nine wickets in their last group-stage match. They finished at the top of the table with four wins and one loss from five matches.
West Indies Masters won their last league stage match against South Africa Masters by 29 runs. They finished fourth in the table with three wins and two losses from five matches.
Sri Lanka Masters: Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara (w/c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Jeevan Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna, Isuru Udana, Chaturanga de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal.
West Indies Masters: Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Brian Lara (c), William Perkins (w), Jonathan Carter, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn.
The Raipur pitch is likely to be good for batting. The ball is expected to come well onto the bat and the batters will find it easy to play their shots. The winning team would probably opt to bat first and look to score a big total.
The temperature is expected to be around 33°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.
Both teams look strong based on their squads and recent performances. Sri Lanka Masters defeated West Indies Masters in the group stage, and they are expected to have the edge once again.
