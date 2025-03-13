SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semi-Final 2 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Semi-Final 2 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between Sri Lanka Masters and West Indies Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Sri Lanka Masters defeated England Masters by nine wickets in their last group-stage match. They finished at the top of the table with four wins and one loss from five matches.

West Indies Masters won their last league stage match against South Africa Masters by 29 runs. They finished fourth in the table with three wins and two losses from five matches.

SLM vs WIM: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Masters: Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara (w/c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Jeevan Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna, Isuru Udana, Chaturanga de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal.

West Indies Masters: Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Brian Lara (c), William Perkins (w), Jonathan Carter, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn.

SLM vs WIM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Raipur pitch is likely to be good for batting. The ball is expected to come well onto the bat and the batters will find it easy to play their shots. The winning team would probably opt to bat first and look to score a big total.

The temperature is expected to be around 33°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Isuru Udana (SLM)

Isuru Udana has taken seven wickets in five matches.

He has picked up wickets in every match so far.

Asela Gunaratne (SLM)

Asela Gunaratne scored 22 not out and took a wicket in the previous match.

He has scored 186 runs in five matches so far.

Dwayne Smith (WIM)

Dwayne Smith has scored 219 runs in five matches.

Although he did not score much in the previous match, he has been consistent throughout the tournament.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Lendl Simmons (WIM)

Lendl Simmons has scored 277 runs in four matches.

He played a brilliant innings of 108 runs in the last match.

Kumar Sangakkara (SLM)

Kumar Sangakkara has scored 222 runs in five matches.

He scored a brilliant 106 runs in the previous match.

Ravi Rampaul (WIM)

Ravi Rampaul has taken nine wickets in three matches.

He picked up five wickets in the previous match.

SLM vs WIM Player to Avoid

Dinesh Ramdin (WIM)

Dinesh Ramdin can be avoided for this match

SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Both teams look strong based on their squads and recent performances. Sri Lanka Masters defeated West Indies Masters in the group stage, and they are expected to have the edge once again.

