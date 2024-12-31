News
STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Cricket
December 31, 2024 - 11:46 am

STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 17, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

The 17th match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Adelaide Strikers taking on the Perth Scorchers at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The Adelaide Strikers lost their last match against the Hobart Hurricanes by 11 runs. They have won 1 and lost 3 out of their 4 matches, placing them 7th in the table.

Also Read: ‘Deserves a Longer Rope’: Former India Cricketer Gives Verdict on Who Should Be Dropped in Tests Between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

The Perth Scorchers won their last match against Brisbane Heat by 33 runs. They have won 2 and lost 2 out of their 4 matches, placing them 5th in the table.

STR vs SCO: Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Ollie Pope (wk), Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, Liam Scott, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope

Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen, Matthew Hurst (wk), Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris

STR vs SCO: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Adelaide is expected to be good for batting, offering some assistance to the pacers. Teams winning the toss might prefer to field first, with a competitive total likely around 170.

The temperature is expected to be around 23-24°C, with no chances of rain, ensuring ideal conditions for the game.

Top Player Picks for STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Matthew Short (STR)

  • Matthew Short has scored 83 runs in 4 matches.
  • He has also picked up 5 wickets.

LLoyd Pope (STR)

  • Lloyd Pope has taken 7 wickets in 4 matches.
  • He has consistently picked up wickets in every game.

Ashton Turner (SCO)

  • Ashton Turner has scored 106 runs in 4 matches.
  • He scored a quickfire 22 in the last match and has scored more than 20 runs in every match, except for one.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Jamie Overton (STR)

  • Jamie Overton has scored 126 runs in 4 matches.
  • He has also picked up 7 wickets.

Cooper Connolly (SCO)

  • Cooper Connolly has scored 181 runs in 4 matches, including 103 runs in his last 2 games.
  • As a spin bowler as well, he offers an all-round option, making him a strong captaincy choice.

Jason Behrendorff (SCO)

  • Jason Behrendorff has taken 7 wickets in 4 matches.
  • He has been consistent, picking up at least 2 wickets in each of his last 3 games.

STR vs SCO Player to Avoid

James Bazley (STR)

James Bazley can be avoided in this match.

Also Read: Ashwin Indirectly Takes a Dig at Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Fan Clubs During Melbourne Test

Grand League Team for STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Based on the squad and recent performances of both teams, it looks like the Perth Scorchers are a stronger unit and are likely to edge out the Adelaide Strikers in this match.

STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

