STR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 17, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 17th match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Adelaide Strikers taking on the Perth Scorchers at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.
The Adelaide Strikers lost their last match against the Hobart Hurricanes by 11 runs. They have won 1 and lost 3 out of their 4 matches, placing them 7th in the table.
Also Read: ‘Deserves a Longer Rope’: Former India Cricketer Gives Verdict on Who Should Be Dropped in Tests Between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
The Perth Scorchers won their last match against Brisbane Heat by 33 runs. They have won 2 and lost 2 out of their 4 matches, placing them 5th in the table.
Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Ollie Pope (wk), Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, Liam Scott, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope
Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen, Matthew Hurst (wk), Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris
The pitch at Adelaide is expected to be good for batting, offering some assistance to the pacers. Teams winning the toss might prefer to field first, with a competitive total likely around 170.
The temperature is expected to be around 23-24°C, with no chances of rain, ensuring ideal conditions for the game.
Matthew Short (STR)
LLoyd Pope (STR)
Ashton Turner (SCO)
Jamie Overton (STR)
Cooper Connolly (SCO)
Jason Behrendorff (SCO)
James Bazley (STR)
James Bazley can be avoided in this match.
Also Read: Ashwin Indirectly Takes a Dig at Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Fan Clubs During Melbourne Test
Based on the squad and recent performances of both teams, it looks like the Perth Scorchers are a stronger unit and are likely to edge out the Adelaide Strikers in this match.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.