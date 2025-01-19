SWR vs MIE Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 11 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The match no. 11 of the ILT20 2024/25 brings us a clash between Sharjah Warriorz and MI Emirates, with the two teams meeting at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sharjah Warriorz have played three games, winning two and losing once. They lost the second game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 30 runs but bounced back to beat Dubai Capitals by five wickets.

The Nicholas Pooran-led MI Emirates have lost two out of three games so far and need to get a move on. In the previous game, they lost to Desert Vipers by five wickets.

SWR vs MIE: Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Warriorz: Johnson Charles (wk), Jason Roy, Avishka Fernando, Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wells, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Adil Rashid, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Junaid Siddique

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard, Allah Ghazanfar, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhein, Fazalhaq Farooqi

SWR vs MIE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Ground for this game is likely to be good for batting at the start of the season. Short boundaries also help the batters in shot-making. Over 400 runs were scored in the first game played here this season.

The weather in Sharjah should be clear and humid in the afternoon. The temperature is likely to range between 23 to 27 degree Celsius in the evening.

Top Player Picks for SWR vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Rohan Mustafa (SWR)

Rohan Mustafa remains an attractive option as he bats in the middle order and can chip in with the ball.

He made 45 runs in the opening game of the season.

Kieron Pollard (MIE)

Kieron Pollard has hit 74 runs in three innings, batting as a finisher.

He has 552 runs in the ILT20 at an average of 61 and strike rate of 173.

Johnson Charles (SWR)

Johnson Charles provided a great start in the previous game with 37 off just 19.

Charles averages 29 and strikes at 141 in the ILT20.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SWR vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Nicholas Pooran (MIE)

Nicholas Pooran is the most popular captaincy choice for this game, having struck two fifties in three innings.

He has 844 runs in the ILT20 at an average of nearly 50 and strike rate of 157.

Avishka Fernando (SWR)

Avishka Fernando was glorious in the previous game, blasting 81 off just 27 deliveries.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)

Fazalhaq Farooqi is the second most popular captaincy option in this game.

The left-arm pacer took seven wickets in the first two games.

SWR vs MIE Player to Avoid

Keemo Paul (SWR)

Keemo Paul bats too low and hasn’t been effective with the ball.

SWR vs MIE Differential Pick

Dan Mousley (MIE)

Dan Mousley scored 15 runs and picked up 2 for 27 in the last game.

Grand League Team for SWR vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SWR vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

SWR vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Sharjah Warriorz are in a better stead on the points table but MI Emirates seem to have an edge on paper. MI Emirates boast of a destructive batting line-up with a decent bowling unit. Expect MI Emirates to win this clash.