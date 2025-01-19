SWR vs MIE Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 11 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The match no. 11 of the ILT20 2024/25 brings us a clash between Sharjah Warriorz and MI Emirates, with the two teams meeting at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Sharjah Warriorz have played three games, winning two and losing once. They lost the second game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 30 runs but bounced back to beat Dubai Capitals by five wickets.
The Nicholas Pooran-led MI Emirates have lost two out of three games so far and need to get a move on. In the previous game, they lost to Desert Vipers by five wickets.
READ MORE: 4 Key Players Absent From India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad; Including KKR and SRH Stars
Sharjah Warriorz: Johnson Charles (wk), Jason Roy, Avishka Fernando, Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wells, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Adil Rashid, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Junaid Siddique
MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard, Allah Ghazanfar, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhein, Fazalhaq Farooqi
The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Ground for this game is likely to be good for batting at the start of the season. Short boundaries also help the batters in shot-making. Over 400 runs were scored in the first game played here this season.
The weather in Sharjah should be clear and humid in the afternoon. The temperature is likely to range between 23 to 27 degree Celsius in the evening.
Rohan Mustafa (SWR)
Kieron Pollard (MIE)
Johnson Charles (SWR)
Nicholas Pooran (MIE)
Avishka Fernando (SWR)
Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)
Keemo Paul (SWR)
Dan Mousley (MIE)
Sharjah Warriorz are in a better stead on the points table but MI Emirates seem to have an edge on paper. MI Emirates boast of a destructive batting line-up with a decent bowling unit. Expect MI Emirates to win this clash.