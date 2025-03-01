News
Top Captaincy Picks For SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 1, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks For SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Match 11 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks For SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Match 11 of the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place between South Africa and England at the National Stadium in Karachi.

South Africa’s last game against Australia was washed out due to rain. With one win and one abandoned match, they will be aiming for a victory with a huge margin to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

England lost their last match against Afghanistan by eight runs and they are out of the tournament. They will aim to finish on a high after losing both their group-stage matches.

SA vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Ben Duckett (ENG)

  • Ben Duckett has scored 203 runs in two matches.
  • He played a brilliant knock of 165 in the first match.

Ryan Rickelton (SA)

  • Ryan Rickelton scored a brilliant knock of 103 against Afghanistan during his last match.
  • In SA20 2025, he amassed 336 runs in eight matches at an impressive average of 48.00.

Joe Root (ENG)

  • Joe Root has amassed 186 runs in two matches.
  • He scored a superb knock of 120 in his last game.

SA vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Differential Picks

Adil Rashid (ENG)

  • Adil Rashid has been selected by only 38.9% of fantasy teams.
  • He has taken one wicket in each of the two matches so far.

Wiaan Mulder (SA)

  • Wiaan Mulder has been selected by 35.54% of fantasy teams.
  • He took two wickets against Afghanistan. He can also contribute with the bat down the batting order.

Jamie Overton (ENG)

  • Jamie Overton scored 32 runs and took a wicket against Afghanistan.
  • Selected by only 38.5% of fantasy teams, he can be a valuable differential pick.

SA vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid

David Miller (SA)

  • David Miller might not have a big impact as he is batting lower in the order.

SA vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction.

