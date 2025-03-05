News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Top Captaincy Picks For SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 4, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks For SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final 2 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks For SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Semi-Final 2 of the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place between South Africa and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5.

South Africa won their last group-stage match against England by seven wickets. They won two matches while one match was abandoned due to rain. As a result, they finished first in group B.

New Zealand lost their last group-stage match to India by 44 runs. They won two matches and lost one to finish second in the group A.

SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Matt Henry (NZ)

  • Matt Henry has taken eight wickets in three matches.
  • He grabbed five wickets in the last match against India.

Marco Jansen (SA)

  • Marco Jansen has taken four wickets in two matches.
  • He picked up three wickets in the last match and contributed with the bat in the lower order.

Heinrich Klaasen (SA)

  • Heinrich Klaasen has scored five fifties in his last five matches.
  • His scores in these games: 64, 87, 81, 97, and 86.

SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Differential Picks

Keshav Maharaj (SA)

  • Keshav Maharaj has taken three wickets in two matches.
  • He picked up two wickets in the last match against England.

Will Young (NZ)

  • Will Young can be a smart pick for this match.
  • He has scored 129 runs in three matches.

SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid

David Miller (SA)

  • David Miller can be avoided for this match if he bats down the order.

SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
New Zealand
SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction
South Africa
Top Captaincy Picks For SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Related posts

INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 9 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

7:20 pm
Sagar Paul
NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction: South Africa have a well-rounded batting unit, perfectly suited for the conditions in Lahore, so they should win.

SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 2 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

6:19 pm
Darpan Jain
Top Captaincy Picks For IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks For IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final 1 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

March 3, 2025
Sagar Paul
IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: India might be more suited to the conditions in Dubai and have a better spin attack, so they should win.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 1 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

March 3, 2025
Darpan Jain
Top Captaincy Picks For UP-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks For UP-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 15 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

March 2, 2025
Sagar Paul
SAM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 8 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

SAM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 8 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

March 2, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy