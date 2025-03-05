Top Captaincy Picks For SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final 2 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Semi-Final 2 of the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place between South Africa and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5.

South Africa won their last group-stage match against England by seven wickets. They won two matches while one match was abandoned due to rain. As a result, they finished first in group B.

New Zealand lost their last group-stage match to India by 44 runs. They won two matches and lost one to finish second in the group A.

SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Matt Henry (NZ)

Matt Henry has taken eight wickets in three matches.

He grabbed five wickets in the last match against India.

Marco Jansen (SA)

Marco Jansen has taken four wickets in two matches.

He picked up three wickets in the last match and contributed with the bat in the lower order.

Heinrich Klaasen (SA)

Heinrich Klaasen has scored five fifties in his last five matches.

His scores in these games: 64, 87, 81, 97, and 86.

SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Differential Picks

Keshav Maharaj (SA)

Keshav Maharaj has taken three wickets in two matches.

He picked up two wickets in the last match against England.

Will Young (NZ)

Will Young can be a smart pick for this match.

He has scored 129 runs in three matches.

SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid

David Miller (SA)

David Miller can be avoided for this match if he bats down the order.

SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

