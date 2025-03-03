Top Captaincy Picks For UP-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 15 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match 15 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will feature UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women taking on each other at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

UP Warriorz Women lost their last match to Mumbai Indians Women by eight wickets. They have won two matches and lost three out of five. They are placed third in the points table.

Gujarat Giants Women won their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women by six wickets. They have two wins and three losses in five matches. They are in the fifth position on the table, with the same points as UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru but pushed down due to net run rate.

UP-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Ashleigh Gardner (GJ-W)

Ashleigh Gardner has scored 202 runs in five matches.

She has also taken six wickets.

Grace Harris (UP-W)

Grace Harris scored 45 runs in the last match.

She has taken six wickets in five matches.

Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)

Sophie Ecclestone has taken four wickets in five matches.

She can also contribute with the bat, scoring 33 against RCB.

UP-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Shweta Sehrawat (UP-W)

Shweta Sehrawat can be a differential pick for this match.

She has scored 114 runs in five matches.

Phoebe Litchfield (GJ-W)

Phoebe Litchfield has only been picked by 32.35%.

She scored 30 runs in the last match and can be a differential pick.

UP-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Uma Chetry (UP-W)

Uma Chetry can be avoided for this match.

UP-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

