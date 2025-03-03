Top Captaincy Picks For UP-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 15 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match 15 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will feature UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women taking on each other at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
UP Warriorz Women lost their last match to Mumbai Indians Women by eight wickets. They have won two matches and lost three out of five. They are placed third in the points table.
Gujarat Giants Women won their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women by six wickets. They have two wins and three losses in five matches. They are in the fifth position on the table, with the same points as UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru but pushed down due to net run rate.
