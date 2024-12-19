ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe 2024

The first ODI of the series got washed out after only 9.2 overs of the first innings. The 2nd ODI will be played on 19th December 2024 at 1:00 PM IST. The venue for this game will be Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Zimbabwe got saved by the rain in the first game. They were 44-5 when interrupted. Azmatullah Omarzai picked up 4 wickets in just 4.2 overs and went through Zimbabwe’s top order. The likes of Sean Williams, Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza will have to step up for the hosts in this match.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will be the confident side coming into this game. Their bowlers gave them the upper hand before rain interrupted in the 1st ODI. Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be a big miss for them. Their batters will have to assist the bowlers if they are to win this game.

ZIM vs AFG: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Naveed Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi

ZIM vs AFG: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch is expected to be good for batting. Spinners have received some assistance here, especially in the latter half of the game. The pacers will get good help because of moisture in the first innings which we saw in the first ODI. Teams are expected to chase.

A full game is expected with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 27-28 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Craig Ervine (ZIM)

Craig Ervine was dismissed cheaply in the first ODI but he will be a key batter for his side in the middle order.

He has scored 158 runs in 7 ODIs this year at an average of 26.33 including two fifties.

Sean Williams (ZIM)

Sean Williams got out for a duck in the first ODI. He has been a consistent performer for Zimbabwe over the years and will be a good fantasy pick.

Williams hasn’t had a great year in ODIs: 78 runs in 4 games at an average of 19.50 and has picked up 2 wickets as well.

Allah Ghazanfar (AFG)

Allah Ghazanfar has picked up 13 wickets in 9 games at an economy of 4.30 including a 6-fer against South Africa.

He picked up a wicket in the first ODI. Ghazanfar can trouble the hosts with his mystery spin which makes him a top fantasy pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rashid Khan didn’t get to bowl in the first ODI but he will be an excellent C/VC choice in this match. He was in great form in the T20I series.

He has picked up 12 wickets in 5 ODIs this year at an economy of 12.41 including one 5-fer.

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Sikandar Raza is the best player for his side. He is a match-winner with both bat and ball. He will be a top C/VC pick as he’ll fetch points from both bat and ball.

He has scored the highest number of runs: 1711 runs in 48 matches at an average of 43.87 at Harare in ODIs. He has scored 5 centuries and 6 fifties at the venue. Raza also has the highest wickets at the venue in ODIs: 37.

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)

Azmatullah Omarzai was at his best with the ball in the first ODI before rain interrupted. He picked up 4 wickets in just 4.2 overs. Omarzai will be a great C/VC option.

He has 412 runs in 12 ODIs at an average of 58.85 including a hundred and 3 fifties. The all-rounder has picked up 15 wickets as well.

ZIM vs AFG Player to Avoid

Tadiwanashe Marumani (ZIM)

Tadiwanashe Marumani will open the innings for Zimbabwe. He will be up against the likes of Azmatullah Omarzai, Allah Ghazanfar and Fazalhaq Farooqi with the new ball. He will be our player to avoid in this game.

Grand League Team for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction:

Zimbabwe struggled badly with the bat in the first ODI. Afghanistan has an excellent bowling attack which needs a decent assistance from the batting unit. They will start as the favourites to win this game and should end up winning it.