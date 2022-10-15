AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 3, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Match Preview

Adelaide Strikers women will take on the Sydney Sixers women in the 3rd game of WBBL 2022.

Adelaide Strikers were the runners-up of WBBL 2021 and they’ll look to take one step forward this season and lift the title. They have an excellent squad with many big names in women’s cricket like Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda Wellington, etc. The run-scoring will be done by Dottin, Wolvaardt, McGrath, and Katie Mack. They have many good options with the ball - Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown, McGrath, Sarah Coyte, etc. On paper, the Adelaide Strikers are looking very balanced but batting depth is an issue for them the top order needs to perform consistently with the bat. They will look to kickstart their season with a win.

Sydney Sixers women, meanwhile, started off quite well in WBBL 2022. They defeated the Brisbane Heat women by 4 wickets in a thriller of a game. Elyse Perry was at her all-round best while Erin Burns and Maitlan Brown assisted her quite well. Perry picked up 2 wickets and then scored 55 runs. Maitlan Brown picked up 3 wickets and then scored a six off the first ball she faced to win the game for her team. The likes of Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, and Nicole Bolton failed in the first game and the Sixers will hope that they regain their form quickly.

AS-W vs SS-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Adelaide Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 1, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Venue: Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park, Mackay

Date and Time: 15th October 2022, Saturday, 10:10 AM IST

AS-W vs SS-W Venue and Pitch Report

There was plenty of movement with the new ball for the pacers in the first game on this pitch. The ball came onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. There was some help for the spinners as well. It was a balanced wicket with something for everyone. The average first innings score here is 135 runs and chasing sides have won 8 out of 16 games played here. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

AS-W vs SS-W Match Prediction

The Sydney Sixers women will start as the favourites as they are looking more balanced as a team.

Predicted AS-W vs SS-W Playing XI

Adelaide Strikers-Women: Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Amanda Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Madeline Penna, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Sydney Sixers-Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Elyse Perry (c), Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Maitlan Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson

Top Captaincy Choices for AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Match

Elyse Perry: Elyse Perry is arguably the best all-rounder in women’s cricket and she showed that she’s in exceptional form at the moment. She bowled with the new ball and then in the death overs and looked in excellent touch with the bat. Perry picked up 2 wickets and scored 55 runs in the first game against Brisbane. She will be the best captaincy option in this game.

Tahlia McGrath: Tahlia McGrath will be an ideal captaincy pick for your fantasy teams. She will bat at number 3 and will bowl 4 overs as well. She’s been in top form recently and will look to continue that in WBBL 2022 as well. McGrath scored 338 runs at an average of 42.25 and picked up 12 wickets last season. She will fetch points from both bat and the ball, making her a must-pick for this game.

Amanda Wellington: Amanda Wellington is a genuine wicket-taker with the ball. She picks wickets for fun and will be the best bowler for her side. She was the highest wicket-taker of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2022 with 17 wickets in 8 games at an economy of 7.53. Amanda had picked 23 wickets in the last WBBL season and was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. She is handy with the bat as well and will be an excellent captaincy option.

Differential Picks for AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Match

Katie Mack: Katie Mack scored 513 runs in the last season at an average of 64.12. She was the second-highest run-scorer of the season in WBBL 2021. She will bat in the middle order for the Strikers and will look to do well this season as well. Mack will be a key batter for her side. She will be an excellent differential pick as she can score big once she gets going.

Darcie Brown: Darcie Brown will be a perfect differential pick for your fantasy teams. She’s one of the fastest bowlers in women’s cricket and can trouble the batters with her pace. She picked up 20 wickets in 15 matches of WBBL 2021 at an economy of 6.07! Brown can fetch plenty of points with her bowling.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Match

If AS-W Bats First: C - Tahlia McGrath, VC - Elyse Perry

If SS-W Bats First: C - Amanda Wellington, VC - Darcie Brown

Mega League Team for AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Match

If AS-W Bats First: C - Laura Wolvaardt, VC - Deandra Dottin

If SS-W Bats First: C - Sophie Ecclestone, VC - Ashleigh Gardner

Which Contests to Join for AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.