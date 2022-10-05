AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Australia vs West Indies 2022, 1st T20I

AUS vs WI Dream11 Match Preview

West Indies will play a 2-match T20I series against Australia before the World T20 2022. It’ll be a great opportunity for both teams to test their strength and work on their weaknesses. This will be the first game of the series.

Australia is just back after playing a 3-game T20I series against India which they lost 2-1. They looked in top form as a team without some of their big names who will be back for this series. The return of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will strengthen their top order. Glenn Maxwell failed badly against India and he will look to regain his form before the World T20 2022. It’ll be interesting to see whether Australia continue with Steve Smith or they’ll look to give more chances to Tim David. Cameron Green will replace injured Marcus Stoinins.

Mitchell Starc will be back in the eleven. Josh Hazlewood was in good form against India while Pat Cummins was decent but he will look to improve. Adam Zampa will be the best bowler and while Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green will bowl a few overs between them. Australia has a very balanced squad with excellent depth. They will look to start off the series with a win.

The West Indians are coming off after concluding the Caribbean Premier League 2022 and most of the players did well in the tournament. They need to play as a team which is the biggest challenge for them, especially on overseas tours. Nicholas Pooran will have to lead from the front. They have a strong batting line-up with the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis and the others. All of them are champion players and need to bat well in this series.

Their bowling is also looking good with Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder and Obed McCoy forming the pace attack while Akeal Hosein and Yannic Cariah being the two spinners. Yannic Cariah will be playing his first international game if he is selected in the eleven. West Indies also have a strong squad with good depth and they’ll look to win this series and go into the World T20 confidently as a team.

AUS vs WI Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I, West Indies tour of Australia 2022

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Date and Time: 5th October 2022, Wednesday, 1:40 PM IST

AUS vs WI Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Carrara Oval is expected to be a balanced one with something there for everyone. The average first innings score here is 155 runs in T20 cricket. There will be a movement for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will also get some assistance as the game progresses. Chasing sides have won 9 out of 15 T20s played here. Teams will prefer chasing but may look to bat first to challenge themselves before the World T20.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Australia will be the clear favourites in their own backyard. They are in great form as a team. It’ll be very difficult for the West Indies but they have players who are more than capable of defeating the Aussies. Australia will start as the favourites to win this game.

Confirmed AUS vs WI Playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

Top Captaincy Choices for AUS vs WI Dream11 Match

David Warner: David Warner will be back in the eleven for Australia in this series. He will be the best captaincy choice as the southpaw is one of the best batters in the shortest format. He will look to score some runs and get warmed up for the World Cup. Warner is a beast in his home conditions and he can single-handedly win matches for his team. He averages 44.4 and strikes at 153.3 against West Indies in T20Is and has scored 400 runs against them in 10 innings.

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa will be an exceptional captaincy pick in fantasy cricket. Zampa is one of the best leg-spinners in world cricket, especially in the limited-overs format. He is a genuine wicket-taker and the best spinner for Australia in T20Is. Zampa will pick wickets and will bowl economically as well. He can fetch plenty of points with his bowling.

Jason Holder: Jason Holder is an excellent all-rounder and will be a key player for West Indies in this series and in the World T20 as well. Holder will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He is a wicket-taker and can trouble the batters with his extra bounce and variations. Holder is capable with the bat as well and will contribute with both bat and the ball. He will be a perfect captaincy option.

Budget Picks for AUS vs WI Dream11 Match

Brandon King (8 credits): Brandon King will be a great budget pick for this game. He will bat in the top 3 and is in great form as well. He was the highest run-scorer of CPL 2022 with 422 runs at an average of 38.36 including one century and two fifties. King is a talented batter and he will look to do well in this series and get used to the conditions before the T20 World Cup.

Differential Picks for AUS vs WI Dream11 Match

Alzarri Joseph: Alzarri Joseph will be an ideal differential pick for your fantasy teams. Joseph has improved quite well in the shortest format. He consistently bowls over 140kph. He is a wicket-taker with the new ball as well as in the death overs. Joseph will enjoy the Aussie pitches where he can get some extra bounce and trouble the batters with his pace. He is handy with the bat as well. Alzarri was in excellent form in the recently concluded CPL 2022, he was the highest wicket-taker (18 wickets) in the tournament.

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch will be another excellent differential pick. Finch looked in good touch in the last series against India and will look to score some runs in this series. He is a good opener in white ball cricket and can score big if he gets going. Finch will look to lead from the front in this series.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for AUS vs WI Dream11 Match

If AUS Bats First: C - David Warner, VC - Jason Holder

If WI Bats First: C - Josh Hazlewood, VC - Rovman Powell

Mega League Team for AUS vs WI Dream11 Match

If AUS Bats First: C - Adam Zampa, VC - Mitchell Marsh

If WI Bats First: C - Aaron Finch, VC - Mitchell Starc

Which Contests to Join for AUS vs WI Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.