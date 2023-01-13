DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, ILT20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, UAE International League T20 2023

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the first ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals (DUB) and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD).

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Preview

This will be the first game of the International League T20. Dubai Capitals will take on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the first game of the tournament.

Dubai Capitals have the likes of Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza and two Indian stars - Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan. They are looking good as a team but they are a bit light in the bowling department. They have to be on their toes in this game. The Capitals will look to start off their campaign with a win.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, on the other hand, have plenty of big names in the cricketing world. The likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Jonny Bairstow, Akeal Hosein and Paul Stirling, etc form a very intimidating line-up. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be eyeing a win in their first game of the tournament.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League International League T20 2023 Match Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Date 13th January 2023

Time 8:15 PM IST

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be an excellent one for batting. It might be a little slow in the first innings but it’s expected to get better as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 155 runs. Chasing sides have won 63 out of the 106 matches played here. There will be some movement with the new ball for the pacers while the spinners will also get some help off the deck.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no rain interruption.

Team News

Most of the big names from both sides are available except the Sri Lankan players who are on a 3-match ODI tour against India.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XI

Dubai Capitals: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Joe Root, Robin Uthappa, Rovman Powell (c), Sikandar Raza, Fabian Allen, Isuru Udana/Fred Klaassen, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hazrat Luqman, Jash Giyanani,

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Paul Stirling, Brandon King, Colin Ingram, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Raymon Reifer, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Ali

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction

\The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are looking very strong and they’ll start as the favourites to win this game.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will be the best captaincy option for this game. He will bowl 2-3 overs and we all know what he can do with the bat. He is a proven match-winner and will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is one of the best spinners in T20 cricket. He is a genuine wicket-taker and bowls very economically. Narine is capable with the bat as well and may bat in the top order which makes him an ideal captaincy pick.

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein was in exceptional form in BBL 12. He was picking wickets for fun and is handy with the bat as well. He can bowl in any phase of the game and will be a good captaincy choice.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Fabian Allen: Fabian Allen will be an excellent differential pick. He will bowl 2-3 overs and will contribute with the bat as well. Allen is an exceptional fielder as well and he will fetch points from all three departments.

Brandon King: Brandon King is an ideal differential pick in fantasy cricket. He was in great touch last year and will look to continue that in the ILT20 as well. King can score big in this game.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Colin Ingram: Colin Ingram’s recent form is not that good. He is a good batter but inconsistency has been a big issue for him. He will be our player to avoid for this game.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team