IRE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – New Zealand tour of Ireland 2022

Get Dream11 Prediction, team and Fantasy Cricket Tips for the second ODI match between Ireland and New Zealand.

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Match Preview

It was a thriller of a game in the first ODI and New Zealand somehow managed to win the match by 1 wicket. Ireland started off really well and scored 300 runs after a brilliant century from Harry Tector. Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh and Lorcan Tucker also contributed with the bat. The Irish bowlers did a great job and chipped in with wickets at regular intervals. Curtis Campher picked 3 while Mark Adair picked 2 wickets. It would’ve been a tough loss to digest for Ireland but there were a lot of positives for them and they will look to win this second ODI and keep the series alive.

New Zealan won the first ODI after an exceptional knock from Michael Bracewell. It was a miraculous win for the Kiwis. Bracewell scored 127* and won the game single handedly for his team. He scored 24 runs off the first 5 balls of the last over when the Kiwis required 20 runs to win the game. Bracewell was exceptional but others need to improve if they are to win the series. The top order failed except Martin Guptill who scored 51 runs. The middle-order failed to convert the starts into big scores. New Zealand will be eyeing a win in this game to win the series.

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Ireland vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, New Zealand tour of Ireland 2022

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Date and Time: 12th July 2022, Tuesday, 3:00 PM IST

IRE vs NZ Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent wicket to bat on. The pitch will be flat and the batters can play their shots trusting the bounce. The outfield was very quick as well. The new ball will move in the air and off the pitch for the pacers and there will be turn for the spinners as the ball gets older. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

It was a neck to neck contest between the two teams and Ireland almost won the first ODI. It’s very difficult to predict the winner but the Kiwis might edge the Irishmen in this match.

Probable IRE vs NZ Playing XI

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Joshua Little, Craig Young

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Fin Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Top Captaincy Choices for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Match

Harry Tector: Harry Tector is currently the best batter for Ireland. He has been in exceptional form and is scoring runs for fun. He was in top form against India in the T20I series and he scored a brilliant century (113 runs) against New Zealand in the first ODI. Tector will bat at 4 and he will be the best captaincy pick for this game.

Martin Guptill: Martin Guptill did well in the first ODI. He scored 51 runs and steadied the ship after two early wickets. Guptill is an experienced campaigner and is looking in good form as well. He will look to score big in this second ODI and take an unassailable lead in the series. He will be a top captaincy choice.

Curtis Campher: Curtis Campher showcased his all-round skills in the first ODI. Firstly, he scored 43 runs batting at number 5 and stitched a crucial partnership alongside Harry Tector. Then, he picked up 3 important wickets with the ball and almost won the game for his side. Campher will be an excellent captaincy option for your fantasy teams. He will fetch points from both batting and bowling.

Budget Picks for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Match

Mark Adair (8.5 credits): Mark Adair will be an excellent budget pick for this match. He is the lead pacer for his team and is in good form as well. Adair is also a decent batter and can score some runs as well if he gets the chance to bat. Adair picked up 2 wickets in the first ODI.

Glenn Phillips (8.5 credits): Glenn Phillips is another top budget pick. He will bat in the middle-order for the Kiwis and will bowl a few overs of his off spin as well. Phillips looked in good touch in the last game as he scored 38 runs. He pick up one wicket as well.

Differential Pick for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Match

Fin Allen: Fin Allen got out cheaply in the first match but he is a very talented batter and will be an excellent differential pick for this match. Allen is known for his super aggressive approach and he can score even if he plays till the first 10 overs. Allen likes to deal in boundaries and he can fetch a lot of fantasy points.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Match

If IRE Bats First: C - Harry Tector, VC - Curtis Campher

If NZ Bats First: C - Martin Guptill, VC - Mark Adair

Mega League Team for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Match

If NZ Bats First: C - Michael Bracewell, VC - Andy McBrine

If IRE Bats First: C - Lockie Ferguson, VC - Paul Striling

Which Contests to Join for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.