PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 6th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Pakistan vs England

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match Preview

Pakistan is currently leading the series 3-2 and they’ll look to win this game and take an unassailable lead in the series. England, meanwhile, will look to bounce back strongly and keep the series alive by winning this game.

Pakistan has played as a team in the last two games. Their bowlers have been the heroes for their excellent performance in the series. They defended 9 runs in 2 overs in the 4th match and a below-par total of 145 runs in the last game. Shadab Khan’s return will boost the overall balance of their side. Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz bowled well in the last game alongside Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim. Debutant Aamir Jamal kept his cool and defended 15 runs in the last over against a well-set Moeen Ali.

Mohammad Rizwan has carried the batting line-up alongside Babar Azam and it’s high time now that the other batters also strep up and take responsibility. Pakistan is in good form as a team and they’ll look to continue that in this game as well.

England, on the other hand, has quite a few areas to improve on. Their openers have failed to give a good start till now and it’s the need of the hour from them. Harry Brook and Ben Duckett have carried the middle order but they’ve failed to finish matches as a team and it’s a big concern for them. Moeen Ali has been in terrific form while Sam Curran too looked in good touch. The top 3 need to be consistent for England to do well as a batting unit.

Bowlers have been exceptional for them. Mark Wood has taken the Pakistani batters by surprise with his express pace. He has picked 6 wickets in the two games that he has played in this series. Sam Curran and David Willey have been in good form as well. Adil Rashid hasn’t been at his best with the ball. England needs to regroup and perform as a team in the remaining two games to do well and eventually win the series.

PAK vs ENG Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I, England tour of Pakistan 2022

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date and Time: 30th September 2022, Friday, 8:00 PM IST

PAK vs ENG Venue and Pitch Report

The was overall a good batting wicket but it slowed down a bit as the game progresses. Some deliveries kept low as well. The average 1st innings score here is 176 runs in T20s in 2022 and it’s in 166 runs T20Is. It played really well in the first innings so teams may prefer to bat first after winning the toss. Spinners have been successful at this venue.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have been in top form but Pakistan has found momentum as a team by winning 2 games in a row and they will be the favourites to win this match as well.

Predicted PAK vs ENG Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

England: Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/Reece Topley

Top Captaincy Choices for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan, without any doubt, will be the best captaincy choice for this match. He has scored runs in every match barring one game. He has been super consistent and is the highest run-scorer of this series with 315 runs in 5 matches at an average of 78.75. He scored 68 in the last game which was his fourth 50+ score of this series. Rizwan will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

Harry Brook: Harry Brook failed for the first time in this series in the last game. Other than that, he has been in exceptional touch and has scored runs in every game. Brook will be a key batter for England in the middle overs as he handles both pace and spin bowling quite well and knows how to pace his innings. He can fetch plenty of points with his batting and will be an excellent captaincy pick.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan returned from injury in the last game and was straightaway back to business. He picked one wicket and conceded only 25 runs in his 4 overs. He is one of the best leg-spinners in the shortest format and will be a key player for Pakistan. He will bat in the middle order but can get promoted. Shadab will fetch points with both bat and the ball which makes him an ideal captaincy option.

Budget Pick for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

Chris Woakes (8 Credits): Chris Woakes is a great budget pick in fantasy cricket for this match. He will bowl with the new ball and then an over in the death. He is known for his accuracy and swing with the new ball and for picking up early wickets in the power play. He is handy with the bat as well. Woakes picked one wicket in the last game.

Differential Picks for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

Iftikhar Ahmed: Iftikhar Ahmed will be the best differential pick for this match. He will bat in the middle order and will bowl a few overs as well. He bowled a match-winning spell in the last game - 4 overs for 16 runs and one wicket to his name. Iftikhar is a handy spinner and a hard hitter with the bat. He will contribute with both bat and ball and is a top fantasy pick for this match.

Mohammad Wasim: Mohammad Wasim is another top differential pick for fantasy cricket. He bowled well in the last game and picked up one wicket. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. Wasim bowls at a good pace and will be a key bowler for Pakistan.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Mohamamd Rizwan, VC - Shadab Khan

If ENG Bats First: C - Moeen Ali, VC - Haris Rauf

Mega League Team for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Sam Curran, VC - Alex Hales

If ENG Bats First: C - Harry Brook, VC - Ben Duckett

Which Contests to Join for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match

sJoining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.