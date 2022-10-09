PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Pakistan Women vs UAE Women, Match 17, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Preview

Pakistan women are coming off a thrilling win over their arch-rivals India. They are in 2nd position with 3 wins in 4 games. They will be high on confidence as a team and will look to continue their good performance in the upcoming games as well. Their batters haven’t been in the best of forms as they scored only 137 against India and 116 against Thailand. They need to perform consistently and bat with a good strike rate. Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, and Omaima Sohail need to take responsibility with the bat.

Their bowling has been top-notch and the main reason for their good performance in the tournament. Sadia Iqbal, Nida Dar, Nashra Sandhu, and Tuba Hassan have been very consistent with the ball and will look to keep that up in the upcoming games.

UAE women’s team, on the other hand, are in the second-last position with only 1 win in 4 games. They have failed to get going as a team and it reflects in their performance. Their bowlers have been in decent form but the batters have disappointed very badly. They have failed to score runs and it’s the main reason for their poor performance. They failed to chase down 108 runs against Thailand in their last game. Theertha Sathis, Chaya Mughal, Esha Rohit Oza, Mahika Gaur, etc are their main players. UAE will look to play as a team and win this game.

PK-W vs UAE-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Paksitan Women vs UAE Women, Match 17, Women’s Aisa Cup T20 2022

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Date and Time: 9th October 2022, Sunday, 1:00 PM IST

PK-W vs UAE-W Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch for this game is expected to be a balanced one. Batters can play their shots once they are set. The pacers will get some movement in the air with the new ball while the spinners will get good purchase off the pitch. It’ll slow down a bit in the second innings. The average first innings score in Women’s T20Is is 131 runs at Sylhet. Chasing sides have won only 7 out of 25 games played here.

PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Prediction

Pakistan women will be the favourites to win this game as they are superior in all departments and they recently defeated India as well.

Predicted PK-W vs UAE-W Playing XI

Pakistan-Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Alia Riaz, Ayeesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu

UAE-Women: Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Sathish (wk), Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Natasha Cherriath, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandkumar, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte

Top Captaincy Choices for PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match

Nida Dar: Nida Dar is amongst the top all-rounders in women’s cricket. She is a hard hitter with the bat and a quality off-spinner for her side. She has been in exceptional form in this tournament and has won games on her own. Dar scored 56* runs and picked up 2 wickets in the last game against India. She will be the best captaincy pick for your fantasy teams.

Sidra Ameen: Sidra Ameen will be a great captaincy choice. She will open the innings and has done well in the tournament until now. She has 134 runs to her name at an average of 44.67. Ameen scored 56 runs against Thailand. She likes to play long and score big once she’s set. Sidra can fetch good points with her batting.

Tuba Hassan: Tuba Hassan has been a wicket-taker for Pakistan this tournament. She has picked wickets in almost all the games. She has 5 wickets to her name in 4 games. Tuba has bowled economically with good control and will be an excellent captaincy option in suitable conditions. She can pick wickets in clusters and can fetch plenty of points.

Budget Pick for PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match

Chaya Mughal (7.5 Credits): Chaya Mughal will be the best budget pick in fantasy cricket. She will bat in the middle order and will open the bowling for UAE. She will look to lead from the front. Mughal has been in decent form with both bat and the ball. She scored 17 runs and picked one wicket. Chaya will contribute with both bat and the ball.

Differential Picks for PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match

Sadia Iqbal: Sadia Iqbal will be a top differential pick. She has bowled really well in the tournament and has been a key bowler for Pakistan with her left-arm orthodox bowling this tournament. Iqbal picked up 2 wickets in the last game against India and played a vital role in defending 137 runs. She will look to continue her good form in this match as well.

Vaishnave Mahesh: Vaishnave Mahesh is another excellent differential pick for this game. The leg spinner is in good form in the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022. She picked up 3 wickets against Sri Lanka in the first game and one wicket against Malaysia. Mahesh will be an important bowler for her side as spinners are important in the pitches the games are played in.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match

If PK-W Bats First: C - Nida Dar, VC - Sidra Ameen

If UAE-W Bats First: C - Bismah Maroof, VC - Nashra Sandhu

Mega League Team for PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match

If PK-W Bats First: C - Tuba Hassan, VC - Mahika Gaur

If UAE-W Bats First: C - Sadia Iqbal, VC - Chaya Mughal

Which Contests to Join for PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.