REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 7, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder.

REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Match Preview

Melbourne Renegades won their first game against the Brisbane Heat by 22 runs. Skipper Nic Maddinson (87 runs) was the star with the bat before the team effort by the bowlers to win the game for them. Renegades have an inexperienced batting unit and guys like Nic Maddinson, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell and Jonathan Wells must perform consistently for them to do well. Bowling is their strength with Akeal Hosein, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson and Tom Rogers. The Renegades will look to continue their winning momentum forward.

Sydney Thunder, meanwhile, had the worst game possible in the last match against the Adelaide Strikers. Chasing 140 runs, they were bowled out for just 15! Their batters failed miserably. They need to improve their batting if they are to do well this season. The likes of Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes, Rilee Rossouw and Jason Sangha must take responsibility. They have been excellent with the ball, especially Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gurinder Sandhu. Daniel Sams has been in good form as well and so does Chris Green. Sydney Thunder will look to bounce back strongly in this game.

REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Date 18th December 2022

Time 1:45 PM IST

REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Docklands stadium is expected to slow down as the game progresses. Batting will be easy in the first innings. Spinners will get good assistance, especially in the second innings. There will be some movement with the new ball. The average first innings score is 161 runs. Chasing sides have won 58% of the games played here.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

No such news from either of the two teams.

REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes/Baxter Holt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (c), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brendan Doggett

REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Renegades depends too much on their big names with the bat while Sydney Thunder is struggling badly with the bat. Both teams have excellent bowling attacks and it’ll all come down to the batters of both sides. Melbourne Renegades are expected to win this game as they are looking in good form as a team.

REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams will be an excellent captaincy pick. He has 4 wickets (2+2) in two games. He will bowl with the new ball, in the power surge and in the death overs. Sams will bat in the middle order and can score big on his day.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is arguably the best all-rounder in T20 cricket. He is a proven match-winner with both bat and the ball. He can win games on his own when on song. Russell scored 35 runs and picked up one wicket in the last match. He will fetch points from both bat and the ball.

Nic Maddinson: Nic Maddinson played an excellent knock in the first game against Brisbane. He scored a quickfire 87 and helped his side to a good total. Maddinson attacked from the first ball and played very positively. He may bowl one or two overs of his left-arm orthodox if required. He looks in top form and will be a good captaincy choice.

REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jason Sangha: Jason Sangha will be a top differential pick for this game. He will bat at number 4 for Sydney. He is a very talented batter and can score big when on song. Sangha scored 24 runs in the first game against Adelaide. He may bowl an over or two of his leg spin.

Mujeeb ur Rahman: Mujeeb ur Rahman is an excellent differential pick for this game. Mujeeb is a genuine wicket-taker and he will get good help from the pitch at the Docklands, especially when the Renegades are bowling second.

Jonathan Wells: Jonathan Wells is an ideal differential pick. He got out early in the first game but he’s an experienced campaigner in the BBL and can score big once he gets set. Wells can steady the ship and rebuild the innings in case of a batting collapse.

REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Matt Gilkes: Matt Gilkes has been horribly out of form. He is yet to score a run after two games, that too when he’s opening the innings. He won’t fetch that many points from wicket-keeping as well. Gilkes will be the player to avoid in this game.

REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

REN vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team