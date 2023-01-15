VIP vs SJH Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, ILT20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, International League t20 2023

VIP vs SJH Dream11 prediction: All you need to know about the ILT20 match between Desert Vipers and Sharjah Warriors.

VIP vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Match Preview

This will be the first game for the Desert Vipers in the ILT20. They have the likes of Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Sheldon Cottrell and Tom Curran in their line-up. They are looking decent as a team but their big names will have to perform consistently for them to do well. They’ll look to start off their journey in the ILT20 with a win under their belt.

Sharjah Warriors, meanwhile, lost their first game by 49 runs against the MI Emirates. Their bowlers conceded plenty of runs which ended up being too many for the batters to chase down. They need to improve their bowling. The batters, especially the big names disappointed in the first game. Moeen Ali, Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan and Tom Kohler-Cadmore need to be consistent with the bat. The Warriors will be eyeing a comeback in this game.

VIP vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League International League T20 2023 Match Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Date 15th January 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

VIP vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium will be a great one for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely. There will be good help for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 156 runs and chasing sides have won 63 games out of the 107 T20s played at the venue.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no rain interruption.

Team News

Wanindu Hasaranga is not available for this game for the Desert Vipers.

No updates from the Sharjah Warriors.

VIP vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XI

Desert Vipers: Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Tom Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Sheraz Ahmed-Piya, Mark Watt/Jacob Lintott

Sharjah Warriors: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali (c), Tom Kohler Cadmore, Joe Denly, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Naveen ul Haq

VIP vs SJH Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched but the Sharjah Warriors are looking more balanced compared to the Desert Vipers and they are expected to win this game.

VIP vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali will be an excellent captaincy choice. He will bowl a few overs and is the best batter for his team. Moeen is amongst the best all-rounders in T20 cricket and is capable of winning games on his own.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales will be an ideal captaincy option. He will open the innings and can score big. Hales is one of the best opening batters in the shortest format. He bats aggressively and can take down any bowling attack on his day.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the most exciting batters in T20 cricket. He attacks from the first ball and can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of few overs. Gurbaz scored 43 runs in the last game.

VIP vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Junaid Siddique: Junaid Siddique is the lead bowler for UAE national team in T20Is. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He has decent pace and he’s quite skiddy off the pitch. Siddique picked up 2 wickets in the first game.

Sam Billings: Sam Billings will be an ideal differential pick. He will bat in the middle order and he’s a good player of spin bowling. Billings wasn’t in the best of forms in the BBL but he’ll look to do well in the ILT20.

VIP vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Vritya Aravind: Vritya Aravind will bat too low from his ideal position which affects his fantasy value. He is a talented batter but he won’t get to face enough deliveries to make an impact.

VIP vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

VIP vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team