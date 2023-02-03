ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction, Match 26, ILT20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, International League T20 2023

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Match Preview

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are having a horrible season in the ILT20. They are the only winless side in the tournament. They have some of the biggest names in T20 cricket Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Paul Stirling, Akeal Hosein etc but they’ve failed to perform consistently as a team. They are already out of the playoffs race but they’ll look to play for pride and win this game.

MI Emirates, meanwhile, are in the 3rd position with 4 wins in 8 games. They are in good form as a team but they’ve been a little inconsistent. They have the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult and many other quality players in their ranks. They will look to win this game and strengthen their position in the points table.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: International League T20 2023 Match: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Date: 3rd February 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be an excellent one for batting. There will be good bounce and the ball will come onto the bat nicely. Spinners will look to exploit the big dimensions of the ground. The average first innings score here is 161 runs. Chasing sides have won 33 out of the 62 games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no rain interruption.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XI

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Paul Stirling, Joe Clarke (wk), Dhanajaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Brandon King, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Akeal Hosein, Zawar Farid, Sabir Rao, Lahiru Kumara

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran/Dan Mousley, Jordan Thompson, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction

Based on team balance and current form, MI Emirates is expected to win this game.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has been very consistent in the ILT20. He has scored runs in almost every match. He scored 42 runs in the last game. Pooran is capable of winning games on his own when he gets going. He will be a good captaincy pick.

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard has been in great form in the ILT20. He is batting up the order and has scored 294 runs at an average of 73.50 in 7 matches. Pollard is one of the most destructive batters when on song. He will be an ideal captaincy choice.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will be an excellent captaincy option. He is arguably the best all-rounder in world cricket and a proven match-winner. He will contribute with both bat and the ball.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jordan Thompson: Jordan Thompson will be the best differential pick for this game. He is a utility player and can fetch plenty of points in fantasy cricket. He will bowl 3-4 overs mainly towards the end of the innings and can contribute with the bat as well.

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir is a consistent performer in T20 cricket for years now. He will be the lead spinner for the Emirates and can pick up a few wickets in this game. Tahir will be an excellent differential pick.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Brandon King: Brandon King is a talented batter but his current form is very bad and he will be our player to avoid.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team