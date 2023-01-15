ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, ILT20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, International League T20 2023

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Match Preview

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a poor outing in the first game. They were defeated by the Dubai Capitals by a huge margin of 73 runs. They have many big names on their side and they’ll expect them to perform in this game. The likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Brandon King and Colin Ingram must perform consistently for them to do well.

This will be the first game for the Gulf Giants in the ILT20. They have the likes of Tom Banton, James Vince, David Wiese, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan and others in their ranks. Chris Lynn’s availability is unknown but he’s a key part of the team. Gulf Giants will look to start off with a win.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League International League T20 2023 Match Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Date 15th January 2023

Time 3:30 PM IST

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be an excellent one for batting. It might be a little slow in the first innings but it’s expected to get better as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 155 runs. Chasing sides have won 63 out of the 106 matches played here. There will be some movement with the new ball for the pacers while the spinners will also get some help off the deck.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no rain interruption.

Team News

Most of the big names from both sides are available for this game.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XI

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling, Brandon King, Zawar Farid, Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Akeal Hosein, Fahad Nawaz, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan

Gulf Giants: Tom Banton (wk), Wayne Madsen, James Vince (c), Shimron Hetmyer, CP Rizwan, David Wiese, Liam Dawson/Richard Gleeson, Aayan Khan, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Sanchit Sharma

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are looking very strong and they’ll start as the favourites to win this game.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will be the best captaincy option for this game. He will bowl 2-3 overs and we all know what he can do with the bat. Russell scored 12 runs and picked up 1 wicket in the first game.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is one of the best spinners in T20 cricket. He is a genuine wicket-taker and bowls very economically. He bowled very economically and picked up 1 wicket in the first game. Narine will be an ideal captaincy choice.

David Wiese: David Wiese will bowl 4 overs and will bat in the middle order for the Gulf Giants. He is an excellent all-rounder and can win games from both bat and the ball. Wiese will be a top captaincy pick.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

James Vince: James Vince will be an excellent pick for this game. He will bat in the top order and was in excellent touch in the Big Bash League. Vince scores big when he gets going and he will be an excellent differential pick.

Ali Khan: Ali Khan bowled really well in the first game. He bowled in the middle and death overs and picked up 2 wickets. He is a talented bowler and bowls at a decent pace. Ali Khan will be a good differential pick.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Connor Esterhuizen: Connor Esterhuizen will bat in the lower order for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. His fantasy value is very low for this game and he will be our player to avoid.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team