ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 28, ILT20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors.

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Match Preview

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ horrible campaign is coming to an end. Sunil Narine and his men have not won a single game in the tournament so far. They will now face Sharjah Warriors, whom they faced earlier in the tournament and lost by four wickets. The Abu Dhabi based franchise will be hoping to win their last game of their campaign and finish the tournament on a high.

Meanwhile, Sharjah Warriors lost each of their first three games in the tournament, but peaked at the right time, winning three out of their next five games. However, they lost their last game against Desert Vipers and are now placed fourth in the points table. They need at least one win in their next two fixtures to go through to the knockouts. They will be hoping to seal their playoff place in this very game itself with one game in hand.

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: International League T20

Match: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors, Match 28

Date: 4th February 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is a balanced one. Both bowlers and batters get help from the surface throughout the game. The first innings is expected to be around 170. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast looks stunning throughout the day in Abu Dhabi There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No injuries and availability updates reported from both sides.

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Paul Stirling, Joe Clarke (wk), Charith Asalanka, Brandon King, Andre Russell, Conor Esterhuizen, Sunil Narine (c), Akeal Hosein, Merchant de Lange, Sabir Rao, Matiullah Khan.

Sharjah Warriors: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler Cadmore, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, Joe Denly (c), Paul Walter, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq, Muhammad Jawadullah.

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction

Sharjah Warriors will start this game as favorites. They defeated Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their previous meeting, earlier this season and are expected to make it two in two against them.

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tom Kohler Cadmore: Tom Kohler Cadmore will be a top captaincy pick ahead of this game. He is currently the highest run scorer of Sharjah Warriors and bats at the top of the order.

Naveen-ul-Haq: Naveen-ul-Haq will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this game. He has been the most successful bowler for Sharjah Warriors this season so far. In eight games, the Afghan star bowler has ten wickets at a strike rate of 17.2.

Andre Russell: The star all-rounder will always remain as one of the top players to watch out for in this format. Russell has 195 runs with the bat and five wickets with the ball in the tournament so far. He will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this game.

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adam Hose: The Englishmen had a brilliant BBL season and will be a top differential pick ahead of this game. He has not done much in his first two games, but can be a very dangerous player on his day.

Marchant de Lange: The South African pacer is selected only by 18% of the teams as of writing this. He will be another great differential pick for this game as the conditions in Abu Dhabi are pretty much suitable for de Lange’s style of bowling.

ABD vs SJHDream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Marcus Stoinis: The Australian all-rounder has not looked in great touch with the bat in the first two games he played. It is advisable to avoid Marcus Stoinis from picking in your XI ahead of this game.

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team