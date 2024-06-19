AFG vs IND Prediction, Match 43, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Afghanistan vs India Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

AFG vs IND Prediction: Afghanistan has a number of matchwinners in their team and has the ability to spring a surprise. However, the Men in Blue are one of the best sides in the world currently and are expected to dominate their opponents once again.

AFG vs IND Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: Afghanistan vs India

Date: June 20, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

AFG vs IND Match Preview

Afghanistan has already stunned big sides like New Zealand and managed to progress to the Super 8s. They were unbeaten till their last group-stage match before suffering their first loss of the tournament against co-hosts West Indies. They have quite a few matchwinners in their squad and has the ability to spring a surprise.

The Men in Blue, on the other hand, have maintained an unblemished record so far with three wins and one washed-out contest. Rohit Sharma and Co have survived the testing conditions in the USA and will now look to flourish, as we approach the business end of the tournament.

Probable AFG vs IND Playing XI

AFG probable Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w) Ibrahim Zadran Gulbadin Naib Azmatullah Omarzai Mohammad Nabi Najibullah Zadran Karim Janat Rashid Khan(c) Noor Ahmad Naveen-ul-Haq Fazalhaq Farooqi.

IND probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c) Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant (wk) Suryakumar Yadav Shivam Dube Hardik Pandya Ravindra Jadeja Axar Patel Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Siraj Arshdeep Singh

Venue and Pitch

The Barbados pitch is expected to offer good pace and bounce, which will definitely help the pacers. Scores of 180-190 has been reached on this pitch implying there are runs for batters and they can play the big shots as well.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 30°C with mostly bright weather.

Top Players for AFG vs IND Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma will open the innings for India. He is yet to get a big score but his ability to destroy any bowling attack once he gets going makes him a dangerous option.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will contribute with the bat as well as the ball. He has looked in good form and is once again expected to deliver the goods.

Rashid Khan - Rashid Khan is the key player for Afghanistan and has the ability to run through the line-up of the opposition.

Top Captaincy picks

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the batting. He has been the best batter for his side in this World Cup and can fetch handsome fantasy points.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah will bowl in the powerplay overs as well as in the death. Bumrah's ability to pick up crucial wickets makes him a popular choice.

Players to avoid

Ravindra Jadeja - Ravindra Jadeja might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

Najibullah Zadran - Najibullah Zadran might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

ALSO READ: 'Touch of Midas': Golden girl Smriti Mandhana picks up first international wicket; Watch video

AFG vs IND Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

AFG vs IND Match Prediction

Afghanistan has a number of matchwinners in their team and has the ability to spring a surprise. However, the Men in Blue are one of the best sides in the world currently and are expected to dominate their opponents once again.

Telegram GroupJoin Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.