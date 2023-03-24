AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20I Series 2023

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the first T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Afghanistan is taking on Pakistan in the first T20I of the three match series in Sharjah, UAE.

Afghanistan is looking a formidable unit, comprising some brilliant T20 players in all departments. They will be led by Rashid Khan, who will be leading their spin attack alongside Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi. The likes of FazalHaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai will take care of the pace battery. Ibrahim Zadran had a great tournament last year in the Asia Cup in UAE. Overall, a solid side to challenge Pakistan, especially in these conditions.

On the other side, Pakistan will be without some of their first team players, including skipper Babar Azam. Shadab Khan will be captaining the side in absence of Babar. It is a young team with four uncapped players in the squad. However, considering the recent good form of the players from the PSL, a great contest awaits infront of us.

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20I

Match: Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st T20I

Date: 24th March 2023

Time: 9:30 PM IST

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The Sharjah surface has always been suitable for batters and has something for the spinners. Batters always have the advantage against the new hard ball, but find it difficult to sustain the brisk rate once the powerplay gets over. The first innings score is expected to be around 170. Considering it's the first T20I, the team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear at Sharjah throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No such injury concerns in either side.

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are well balanced on paper. However, Afghanistan should start as favorites, considering their team on paper.

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi will be a top captaincy pick for this game. In his last outing against Pakistan at Sharjah, he was the highest wicket taker in the game, taking three wickets. He will be crucial for Afghanistan in both powerplay and death overs.

Ifthikhar Ahmed: Ifthikhar Ahmed has been in great form lately. In absence of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Ifthikhar has a huge role to play in Pakistan's batting line-up.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will always remain a player to watch out for in this format. His records at Sharjah speaks for himself, making him one of the must players for the three match series. In addition, he took three wickets in his last meeting against Pakistan. AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Differential Picks

Azam Khan: Azam Khan had a brilliant PSL with the bat and has been in a red hot form lately. He is selected by only 12% of the teams as of writing this, making him a great differential pick for this game.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman: Mujeeb Ur Rahman is one of the most dangerous bowlers in these conditions of Sharjah. He was the highest wicket taker in the Asia Cup last year which happened at this venue as well. It is advisable to keep him as one of the differential picks for this match.

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gurbaz is one of the first names in the majority of the teams. However, considering his T20 records at the venue, it is advisable to avoid picking him in your XI for this match.

