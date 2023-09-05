AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Both teams are quite strong and have good players in the squad. However, Afghanistan would have a better idea of the conditions after playing their first game here and might win the game.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Asia Cup 2023

Match

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Date

5 September 2023

Time

3:00 PM IST

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 150 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 81.08 in six ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s last five scores: 1, 5, 151, 18 & 6.

Ibrahim Zadran has 452 runs at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 96.17 in six ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also hit two half-centuries and as many centuries.

Ibrahim Zadran’s last five scores: 75, 0, 80, 0 & 1.

Rahmat Shah has 304 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 74.87 in eight ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also made four half-centuries.

Rahmat Shah’s last five scores: 33, 0, 0, 2 & 8.

Hashmatullah Shahidi has 174 runs at an average of 21.75 and a strike rate of 73.10 in eight ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Hashmatullah Shahidi’s previous five scores: 51, 13, 15*, 0 & 22.

Najibullah Zadran has 220 runs at an average of 24.44 and a strike rate of 85.93 in 10 ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Najibullah Zadran’s last five scores: 17, 10, 10, 10 & 2.

Mohammad Nabi has 191 runs at an average of 21.22 and a strike rate of 94.08 in 10 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also taken 11 wickets at an average of 27 in nine ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Mohammad Nabi’s last five scores: 3, 3, 29, 7 & 1.

Mohammad Nabi’s previous five figures: 0/50, 0/18, 2/46, 2/34 & 1/7.

Gulbadin Naib has 83 runs at an average of 13.83 and a strike rate of 76.85 in six ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also snared 6 wickets at an average of 28 in five ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Gulbadin Naib’s last five scores: 15, 0, 20, 5 & 32.

Gulbadin Naib’s previous five figures: 1/58, 2/36, 1/19, 2/42 & 0/22.

Rashid Khan has 9 wickets at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 24.77 in five ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Rashid Khan’s last five figures: 0/66, 1/42, 0/53, 2/42 & 2/28.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has 4 wickets at an average of 64.50 in eight ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s last five figures: 1/62, 1/50, 1/45, 3/33 & 0/34.

Fazalhaq Farooqi has 6 wickets at an average of 43.66 in six ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Fazalhaq Farooqi’s last five figures: 0/53, 1/45, 3/69, 1/51 & 2/26.

Pathum Nissanka has 255 runs at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 86.44 in five ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Pathum Nissanka’s last five scores: 14, 23, 104, 101* & 0.

Dimuth Karunaratne has 165 runs at an average of 41.25 and a strike rate of 86.84 in five ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Dimuth Karunaratne’s last five scores: 1, 83, 30, 33 & 7.

Kusal Mendis has 172 runs at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 91.97 in eight ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Kusal Mendis’ last five scores: 5, 43, 34*, 25* & 10.

Sadeera Samarawickrama made 44 runs in his only ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Sadeera Samarawickrama’s last five scores: 54, 19, 17*, 1, & 26.

Charith Asalanka has 190 runs at an average of 63.33 and a strike rate of 96.44 in four ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Charith Asalanka’s previous five scores: 62*, 36, 2, 63 & 38.

Dhananjaya de Silva has 124 runs at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 81.57 in six ODI innings against Afghanistan. He has also taken 5 wickets at an average of 41 in seven ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s last five scores: 2, 4, 93, 23 & 42*.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s last five figures: 1/35, 0/37, 0/25, 0/18 & 0/13.

Dasun Shanaka has 99 runs at an average of 19.80 and a strike rate of 97.05 in five ODI innings against Afghanistan. He has also taken a solitary wicket in four ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Dasun Shanaka’s last five scores: 14*, 1, 5, 0 & 5.

Dasun Shanaka’s last five figures: 1/16, 1/27, 1/30,1/19 & 1/0.

Dunith Wellalage made 31 runs in his only ODI innings against Afghanistan. He went wicketless in his only innings against Afghanistan.

Dunith Wellalage’s last five scores: 3, 32, 0, 31* & 4.

Dunith Wellalage’s last five figures: 1/30, 0/12, 0/65, 0/25 & 3/42.

Maheesh Theekshana has taken 5 wickets at an average of 41.60 in five ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Maheesh Theekshana’s last five figures: 2/19, 4/31, 4/34, 4/25 & 3/31.

Kasun Rajitha has 9 wickets at an average of 24.66 and a strike rate of 29.33 in five ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Kasun Rajitha’s previous five figures: 0/29, 1/25, 1/22, 1/17 & 0/35.

Matheesha Pathirana picked up a solitary wicket in his only innings against Afghanistan.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Lahore in the previous game was ideal for the batters, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The spinners might come in the game as well if the game is played on the same surface again. However, the pitch is likely to assist the batters more than the bowlers. Another high-scoring game can not be ruled out.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 36°C with a sunny afternoon is forecasted.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ibrahim Zadran: Ibrahim Zadran has a fantastic record against Sri Lanka and will look to extend it. Zadran scored 75 runs in the last game and looked in good nick. Expect a good outing for him.

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva is among the popular choices for the captaincy in this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball and is likely to fetch the most points in the fantasy team. Dhananjaya is a safe option.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan didn’t have a good outing last time and will be eager to bounce back. He can also fetch points with the willow.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Hashmatullah Shahidi: Hashmatullah Shahidi has surprisingly been picked up by less than 19% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick for this game. He played a good knock of 51 runs in the previous match. The track is expected to be good for the batters, and Shahidi can make full use of it.

Dunith Wellalage: Dunith Wellalage is a quality player who can contribute with both bat and ball. Wellalage can trouble the batters with his useful bowling and is also more than a handy batter.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Karim Janat: Karim Janat will bat in the lower order, and his bowling hasn’t been good in this format. He can be avoided for this game.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rahmat Shah, Dunith Wellalage, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Matheesha Pathirana.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Gulbadin Naib.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Charith Asalanka, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kusal Mendis, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib and Dasun Shanaka.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are quite strong and have good players in the squad. However, Afghanistan would have a better idea of the conditions after playing their first game here and might win the game.

