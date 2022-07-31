AU-W VS BAR-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Australia Women vs Barbados Women, 6th Match, Group A, Commonwealth Games

Get AU-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction, Team and Tips for the Commonwealth Games match between Australia Women and Barbados Women.

AU-W VS BAR-W Dream11 Match Preview

Australia women will be up against Barbados in match number 6 of CWG 2022. Both the teams have won their first game of the competition.

World champions Australia made a staggering comeback in their game against India. They were struggling for 49-5 while chasing Team India’s 154 but won the game with one over remaining. Ashleigh Gardner and Harris turned the match in their favour by stitching a match-winning partnership. They have excellent depth in their squad and it came to their rescue in the first game. The likes of Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Rachel Haynes, Tahila McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Alana King and all the others are match winners which make this Aussie side the best in this tournament. They will look to win their second game in a row.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia Women's Cricket team preview, squads, fixtures and tournament prediction

Barbados women were clinical in their first match against Pakistan. They scored 144 runs in 20 overs while batting first and defended the total successfully. Hayley Matthews and Kycia Knight were the stars for them. Both the top-order batsman scored a half-century and helped them reach a fighting total. Hayley contributed with the ball too. Barbados have some good players in their team when it comes to T20 cricket and they would look to challenge Australia here.

AU-W VS BAR-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Australia women vs Barbados women, Match 6, Group A, Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition 2022

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date and Time: 31st July 2022, Sunday, 6 PM local

AU-W VS BAR-W Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a good pitch for batting. The batters will love their time on the pitch. There is good bounce which allows the batters to play their shots. There will be swing with the new ball for the pacers and spinners too will get some purchase off the wicket. Teams will prefer chasing.

AU-W VS BAR-W Dream11 Prediction

Australia will be the favorites to win this game as they are looking strong compared to the Barbados side.

Probable AU-W VS BAR-W Playing XI

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Barbados: Hayley Matthews (c), Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Williams, Shanika Bruce

Top Captaincy Choices for AU-W VS BAR-W Dream11 Match

Hayley Matthews: Barbados’ skipper is one of the most dangerous players when it comes to T20 cricket. She is an all-rounder and can give points in all three fields. She likes to bat aggressively and can score big when she gets going. Matthews is wicket-taker with the ball as well which makes her a very valuable fantasy pick.

T Mcgrath: Australia’s Tahlia Mcgrath has been a top player in recent years. She has an average of 130.50 in T20Is and can also deliver with the ball. She will be a top captaincy contender. McGrath will contribute with both bat and ball.

Jess Jonassen: Jonassen picked 4 wickets against India in last game. She is a good left-arm spinner and is very economical. Jonassen is more than handy with the bat as well and can win games from her batting alone. She will like to back her performance with another solid show in this game.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2022: Barbados Women's Cricket Team Preview, Squads, Players, Fixtures and Tournament prediction

Budget Picks for AU-W VS BAR-W Dream11 Match

Kycia Knight: Kycia Knight will bat in the middle-order for Barbados. She played really well in the first game and scored 62 runs. Knight likes to hold one end and play till the end. She will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well. She will be a great budget pick.

Differential Pick for AU-W VS BAR-W Dream11 Match

Alana King: Alana King is Australian all rounder. She has an SR of 112.50 and has also picked 9 wickets so far. She contirbuted with the bat in the first game against India. King is a genuine wicket-taker and can fetch a lot of points with her bowling. She will be an excellent differential pick for your fantasy teams.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for AU-W VS BAR-W Dream11 Match

If AUS Bats First: C - H Matthews , VC - J Jonassen

If BAR Bats First: C - A Healy, VC - K Knight

Mega League Team for AU-W VS BAR-W Dream11 Match

If AUS Bats First: C - T McGrath, VC - D Dottin

If BAR Bats First: C - A King, VC - B Mooney

Which Contests to Join for AU-W VS BAR-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.