AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 8, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup match between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women.

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Preview

Defending champions Australia Women are taking on Bangladesh Women in Match 8 of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Australia had a dominating win over New Zealand in their first fixture, performing with both bat and ball. The top order got runs, followed by handy cameos from Ellyse Perry in the middle order. Both of their pacers and spinners are in top form as they bowled out New Zealand for just 76. Meg Lanning will be hoping her side will continue their winning streak and make it two in a row.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, lost against Sri Lanka in their first fixture last week. They will be hoping to make a comeback against this strong Australian side, against whom they have played only once in an T20 International during the last edition of Women's T20 World Cup.

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match: Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, 8th Match

Date:14th February 2023

Time: 10:30 PM IST

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the St George's Park in Gqeberha generally is a two paced one. Seamers get help initially with spinners taking control in the middle overs. In addition, the batters can score runs if settled. The average first innings total is expected to be around 150. Team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Gqeberha does not looks promising as there is a 50% chance of rain during the match time.

Team News

No injuries or unavailability of players reported from both the teams.

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Bangladesh Women Playing XI: Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c), Lata Mondal, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Marufa Akter.

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction

Australia is very strong both on paper and on the field in comparison to Bangladesh. They are the clear expected winners in this match.

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy scored a brilliant half century against New Zealand in the last match. She was also the player of the match for scoring 83 off 53 against Bangladesh when these two sides met last time. She will be a great captaincy choice ahead of this game.

Marufa Akter: Marufa is another safe captaincy choice for this match. She was the only positive from Bangladesh's first fixture against Sri Lanka. She took 3 wickets in her four overs' spell.

Ashleigh Gardner: It is advisable to keep Ashleigh Gardner as another captain choice. Her all-round abilities in these conditions are unmatched. She took five wickets with the ball against New Zealand and also bats in the top four. .

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shorna Akter: Shorna Akter is selected by only 7% of the teams as of writing. She will be a great differential pick for this game considering her recent form in the U19 World Cup in similar conditions.

Beth Mooney: Beth Mooney is a must in every fantasy XIs ahead of this match. She had a poor first game but her batting abilities at the top in this format is irreplaceable. She will be another great differential pick.

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Grace Harris: Grace Harris is one of the most dangerous match winners down the order for Australia. However, Australia might not need her today as she bats way down the order. Therefore, it is advisable to keep her out of your Dream 11.

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team