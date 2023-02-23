AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, Semi Final 1, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 between Australia and India.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Australia Women vs India Women Match Preview

Australia Women are taking on India Women in the first Semi Final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at the Newlands in Cape Town.

Australia have had an amazing tournament so far, remaining unbeaten in the group stage and finished at the top of their group. They have sorted almost everything, showing no weakness in any aspect. Meg Lanning will be hoping her side can keep the momentum going and beat this strong Indian side to go through to another final.

On the other side, India Women finished second in their group with three wins in four games. They have looked a good side but have been very far from their absolute best. Harmanpreet Kaur will be hoping her side can come up with everything they have and beat the defending champions to seal another T20 World Cup final spot, in consecutive editions.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match: Australia Women vs India Women, Semi Final 1

Date: 23rd February 2023

Time: 6:30 PM IST

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The conditions at Newlands in Cape Town have been suitable for batters lately. We saw two good games for batters at the end of Group stage in Cape Town. Top order players are getting the start from the right go, while there is still some hold on for the spinners and seamers with the old ball on this surface. The first innings total is expected to be around 150. The team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Cape Town is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

No injury and availability updates reported from both sides.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Australia Women Playing XI: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.

India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of both the teams, the teams on paper Australia Women are expected to win this match against India Women.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Beth Mooney: Beth Mooney is undoubtedly a top captaincy pick ahead of this match. The Australian opener has been the best player in the fixtures involving these two sides. She has 763 T20I runs at an average of 47.39 against India.

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana caught form at the very right time in the tournament. After a quiet start, the Indian star opener finished the group stage with two back to back half centuries, including a match winning 87 in the last game against Ireland. She will be a great captaincy pick for this match.

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy is having a great tournament with the bat. In three games, she scored 146 runs at an average of 73. In addition, considering her records against India in T20 World Cup knockouts, it is advisable to keep her as one of the captaincy picks for this match.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur will be a top differential pick for this match as she has not been selected by a high percentage of teams as of writing. She is yet to play a match winning knock in this tournament and considering her past records against Australia, she should come good in this match.

Grace Harris: Grace Harris will be another top differential pick for this match. She has been a game changer for Australia down the order whenever they play the Women in Blue. She has been picked by only 15% of the teams as of writing.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shafali Verma: Shafali Verma has not been able to play to her potential in this World Cup. It is advisable to keep her out of your Dream11 ahead of this match.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team