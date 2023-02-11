AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup match between Australia Women and New Zealand Women.

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Match Preview

The Australian women’s team is the strongest side in women’s cricket. They have excellent depth in both batting and bowling. The likes of Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner, and others form a very intimidating line-up. Australia is the defending champions and they’ll look to start the campaign with a win.

New Zealand women, on the other hand, also have a strong line-up with many match-winners. The likes of Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine and Maddy Green are amongst the best players in women’s cricket. They have to be on their toes if they are to defeat the mighty Aussies.

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Date 11th February 2023

Time 10:30 PM IST

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be on the slower side for this match. The spinners and slow bowlers will get good purchase off the pitch and the batters will have to get in before playing their shots. The average first innings score here in WT20Is is 112 runs.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No updates from either of the two teams.

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Australia Women: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Scutt, Darcie Brown

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (wk), Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Eden Carson

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction

Australia will start as the favourites. They have a very balanced squad with excellent depth.

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr will bat at number 4 and she’ll bowl 4 overs of her leg spin. Currently, she’s one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket and was in decent form in the warm-up games as well. Kerr will be an excellent captaincy choice.

Beth Mooney: Beth Mooney will open the innings for Australia. She’s one of the most consistent batters in women’s cricket and she is known for scoring big once she gets going. Mooney will be a good captaincy option.

Alana King: Alana King is a genuine wicket-taker. She picks wickets in clusters on her day. King is handy with the bat as well which makes her an ideal captaincy pick.

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Darcie Brown: Darcie Brown is one of the fastest bowlers in women’s cricket. She can trouble the batters with her pace. Brown has been in good form in recent times and will be a good differential pick in fantasy cricket.

Jess Jonassen: Jess Jonassen will be an excellent differential pick. She will get good assistance off the pitch and the White Ferns have a right-handy heavy batting unit. Jonassen can pick up a few wickets in this game.

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Jess Kerr: Jess Kerr will mainly bowl in the power play and she is known for swinging the new ball. There won’t be much help for her at Boland Park and that’s why she’s our player to avoid for this game.

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team