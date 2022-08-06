AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022

Get AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team, prediction and stats for the Commonwealth Games semifinal between Australia Women and New Zealand Women.

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match Preview

The Australian women’s team are on a roll in the Commonwealth Games. They have won all the three games in the league stage. They have an excellent depth in their squad; they bat deep and have a strong bowling unit as well. The likes of Tahlia McGrath, Meg Lanning, Alana King, Asleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, etc form a very strong core and are in excellent form as well. Australia will look to continue their winning streak and reach the finals of the tournament and confirm a medal for themselves.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have also performed well in the league stage. They won two games in the league stage. They have played as a team and will look to continue that in this semi-final as well. Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu, etc are their main players and the onus will be on him to do well in this match. New Zealand will also to win this game and reach the finals of the tournament.

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd Semi-Final, Group A, Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition 2022

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date and Time: 6th August 2022, Saturday, 10:30 PM IST

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be a good one for batting. Batters will love playing here. Expect a high score if Australia bats first. The pacers will get some movement in the air and off the pitch with the new ball. Spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match Prediction

The Australian women’s side is the strongest team in this commonwealth games and will be the favorites to win this game but it won’t be very easy for them against New Zealand.

Probable AU-W vs NZ-W Playing XI

Australia-Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Asleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

New Zealand-Women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe

Top Captaincy Choices for AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match

Tahlia McGrath: Tahlia McGrath the best captaincy choice for your fantasy teams. McGrath is scoring runs consistently and picking wickets as well. She scored 78 runs in the last game and picked up 3 wickets as well. McGrath will fetch points from both batting and bowling.

Meg Lanning: Aussie skipper Meg Lanning is one of the best batters in women’s cricket. She will be a good captaincy pick. Lanning is known for scoring big when she gets going. She is yet to perform in this tournament and will look to do that in this do or die game. Lanning scored 36* runs against Barbados.

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr is one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket. Kerr bats at number 3 and will bowl 4 overs of her leg-spin as well. Kerr can fetch a lot of points with her all-round attributes She picked 2 wickets in the last game against England. Kerr will be an excellent captaincy option.

Budget Picks for AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match

Hannah Rowe (8.5 Credits): Hannah Rowe will be a good budget pick. She’s a key bowler for her side. Rowe will bowl 4 overs of her medium pace. She has looked in good rhythm in the last two games. She is handy with the bat as well and can score some runs lower down the order as well.

Asleigh Gardner (8.5 credits): Asleigh Gardner will be a top budget pick. She’s an excellent all-rounder. Gardner is known for her hard hitting. She can score quick runs and can take the game away from the opposition. She can pick wickets with her off-spin as well. Gardner will be a valuable pick.

Differential Pick for AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match

Megan Schutt: Megan Schutt will be a good differential pick. She will lead the bowling attack for Australia. Schutt swings the new ball and can pick early wickets. She picked one wicket in the last game against Pakistan. She will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match

If AU-W Bats First: C - Tahlia McGrath, VC - Amelia Kerr

If NZ-W Bats First: C - Alana King, VC - Meg Lanning

Mega League Team for AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match

If AU-W Bats First: C - Alana King, VC - Meg Lanning

If NZ-W Bats First: C - Jess Jonassen, VC - Suzie Bates

Which Contests to Join for AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.