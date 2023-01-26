AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Pakistan women tour of Australia 2023

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the 2nd T20I between Australia Women and Pakistan Women.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match Preview

Australian women won the first game quite comprehensively by 8 wickets. They are the best side in women’s cricket. They have excellent depth in both batting and bowling. Their side is full of match-winners like Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt, Alana King, etc. They will look to win this game and the series.

Pakistan women, meanwhile, need to be at their best with both bat and the ball to defeat this mighty Australian side. The likes of Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan and all the other players need to step up. Pakistan women will have to be consistent with both the bat and the ball to give themselves a chance to win this game.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Pakistan Women tour of Australia 2023 Match Australia women vs Pakistan women Date 26th January 2023

Time 1:35 PM IST

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pacers will get some assistance with the new ball at Hobart. Batting will be easy and the batters can play their shots trusting the pitch. Spinners will be important. The average first innings score here is 131 runs and the chasing sides have won 2 out of 4 T20Is played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day in Hobart with no chances of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XI

Australia Women: Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwar, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction

The Australian women team will be the clear favourites to win this game.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ellyse Perry: Ellyse Perry will be the best captaincy pick for this game. She opened the innings in the last game and scored 57 runs and then picked up 2 wickets as well. Perry is arguably the best all-rounder in women’s cricket.

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner is another talented all-rounder from Australia. She will bat in the middle order and may bowl an over or two. She is known for her aggressive batting and can pick up a few wickets as well. Gardner scored 30* runs in the last game.

Megan Schutt: Megan Schutt will be an ideal captaincy choice. She will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. She swings the new ball and has an excellent yorker in her arsenal. Schutt picked up 5 wickets in the last game.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Darcie Brown: Darcie Brown is amongst the fastest bowlers in women’s cricket. She bowls with the new ball and then in the death overs. She went wicketless in the first game but she can trouble the Pakistani batters with her pace and pick up a few wickets.

Javeria Khan: Javeria Khan will be a top differential pick. She’s one of the best batters for Pakistan and can score big on her day. She scored 16 runs in the first game.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sadaf Shamas: Sadaf Shamas will bat at number 4 for Pakistan women. Her current form is not that great and she won’t bowl as well. She will be our player to avoid for this game.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team