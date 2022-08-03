AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Australia vs Pakistan Women, 9th Match, Group A, Commonwealth Games 2022

Get AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, Team and tips for the Commonwealth Games match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match Preview

The Australian women’s team has won both the matches they have played till now and are at the top position in Group A. They defeated India in the first game and then Barbados women in their last game. Their last game. The Aussie side is filled with match winners. The likes of Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Asleigh Gardner, and all the others are capable of winning matches on their own. They will look to continue their winning streak in this game as well.

Pakistan women, meanwhile, have lost two games in a row and are already out of the semi-final race. They have failed miserably as a batting unit and that is the main reason for their poor performance. The bowlers too have been ineffective. Pakistan need to put in a team performance if they are to give themselves any chance of defeating the Aussies. They will look to do just that and end the group stage with a win.

AU-W vs PK-W Venue, Date and Time

Match: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, 9th Match, Group A, Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition 2022

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date and Time: 3rd August 2022, Wednesday, 3:30 PM IST

AU-W vs PK-W Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be a good one for batting. Batters will love their time on the crease. Expect a high score if Australia bats first. The pacers will get some movement in the air and off the pitch with the new ball. Spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Teams will prefer chasing but Australia may opt to bat first if they win the toss.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction

The Australian women’s side is the strongest team in this commonwealth games and will be the clear favorites against the struggling Pakistan side.

Probable AU-W vs PK-W Playing XI

Australia-women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Asleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Paksitan-Women: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Neesham, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

Top Captaincy Choices for AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match

Meg Lanning: Aussie skipper Meg Lanning is one of the best batters in women’s cricket. She looked in sublime form in the last game. Lanning scored a quickfire 36* in the last game and took her side over the line. She can score big on her day and it might be in this game itself. Lanning will be an excellent captaincy option.

Tahlia McGrath: Tahlia McGrath is another great captaincy pick for your fantasy teams. McGrath is a match winner with both bat and ball and she will be a must pick for this game. McGrath picked 3 wickets against Barbados and conceded only 13 runs. She is an excellent batter as well and can win games from her batting alone. She will bat at number 4. McGrath will give points from both batting and bowling.

Alana King: Alana King will be an outstanding captaincy choice. King is a genuine wicket-taker and is in great form at the moment. King broke the back of Barbados’ batting unit and picked up 4 wickets for only 8 runs in her 4 overs. She will look to do the same in this game as well. She can fetch lots of points with her bowling.

Budget Picks for AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match

Asleigh Gardner (8.5 Credits): Asleigh Gardner has been in terrific form in the commonwealth games. She scored a brilliant fifty against India and then picked up 2 wickets and gave away only 6 runs in 4 overs against Barbados. She will contribute with both bat and ball which makes her a top budget pick.

Megan Schutt(8.5 credits): Megan Schutt is the lead pacer for Australia. She has been very consistent for them over the years. Schutt is known for picking wickets with the new ball with her inswingers. She also bowls in the death overs. She picked 2 wickets against India. Schutt is a good budget pick for this game.

Differential Pick for AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match

Darcie Brown: Aussie pacer Darcie Brown will be an excellent differential pick, especially, if Australia bowls first. She bowls fast and can trouble the Pakistan batters with her pace. She will pick wickets in clusters on her day and can fetch a lot of points for your fantasy teams.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match

If AU-W Bats First: C - Meg Lanning, VC - Tahila McGrath

If PK-W Bats First: C - Alana King, VC - Alyssa Healy

Mega League Team for AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match

If AU-W Bats First: C - Jess Jonassen, VC - Asleigh Gardner

If PK-W Bats First: C - Megan Schutt, VC - Darcie Brown

Which Contests to Join for AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.