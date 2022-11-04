AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12, Group 1, Match 38, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

All you need to know about the AUS vs AFG Dream11 contest for the Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup between Australia and Afghanistan.

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Match Preview

This is a do-or-die game for Australia and they must win this match by a big margin to boost their net run rate. David Warner has been horribly out of form while Aaron Finch is not at his fluent best. Mitchell Marsh, too, is yet to fire with the bat. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have been in sublime form with the bat and they’ll need some assistance from the top order.

The bowling unit has done well but Josh Hazlewood has been off-track after the first two matches and they’ll expect him to perform in this game. The other bowlers have been in good form and Australia will expect them to continue their good form.

Afghanistan is already out of the semi-finals. Two of their games were washed out while they lost the other two games against England and Sri Lanka respectively. Their batters have failed to adapt to the conditions here in Australia while the bowlers have been average. They rely on their spinners but the conditions here support the pace bowlers and their pacers have been below average in the two games. Afghanistan will look to win this game and end Australia’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign.

AUS vs AFG Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Australia vs Afghanistan, Super 12 Group 1, Match 38, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date and Time: 3rd November 2022, Friday, 1:30 PM IST

AUS vs AFG Venue and Pitch Report

Adelaide is the best venue for batting in Australia. The batters will love the short square boundaries and the ball coming onto the bat nicely. There will be something for the pacers with the new ball but overall the batters will dominate at this venue. Spinners will be effective if there’s no rain interruption. The average first innings score here is 157 runs. Chasing sides have won 3 out of 7 T20Is played here.

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Australia will start as the favourites as Afghanistan is yet to adapt to the conditions in Australia. Adelaide will suit their batters and they are capable of defeating any side on their day.

Predicted AUS vs AFG Playing XI

Aaron Finch and Tim David are suffering from hamstring issues and they miss this game. Steve Smith and Cameron Green will replace them if they are unfit. Matthew Wade will lead the side in that situation.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David/Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (wk). Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbaddin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fareed Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Top Captaincy Choices for AUS vs AFG Dream11 Match

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has been in excellent form. He is contributing with both the bat and the ball. Maxwell, when on song, is one of the most dangerous players in T20 cricket. He has a good record at Adelaide and will be a top captaincy choice.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is another excellent all-rounder who will be an ideal captaincy option. He is in great form at the moment and will be a must-pick in your fantasy teams. Stoinis is in terrific form with the bat and he’s also picking up one or two wickets in every game.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has an exceptional record at the Adelaide Oval - 44 wickets at an economy of 6.57 and a strike rate of 15.55. He plays for the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL and has been their star performer over the years. Rashid is arguably the best T20 bowler and he can pick up a few wickets in this game.

Differential Picks for AUS vs AFG Dream11 Match

Adam Zampa: Zampa is the lead spinner for Australia and a proven wicket-taker in the shortest format. He bowls very economically as well. He picked up 2 wickets in the last game and will be the best differential pick for your fantasy teams.

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi is yet to perform at his best in this tournament. He can swing the new ball and pick up a few early wickets. He will be a key bowler for Afghanistan as David Warner struggles against left-arm pace while Aaron Finch also has a well-known issue against the ball swinging into his pads.

Najibullah Zadran: Najibullah Zadran will be a good differential pick. He is an attacking batter and will be a key player for his side in the middle overs. He has failed to get going in the last few games but he is expected to do well in this game on a good batting pitch.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for AUS vs AFG Dream11 Match

If AUS Bats First: C - Glenn Maxwell, VC - Mitchell Starc

If AFG Bats First: C - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, VC - Mitchell Marsh

Mega League Team for AUS vs AFG Dream11 Match

If AUS Bats First: C - Rashid Khan, VC - Marcus Stoinis

If AFG Bats First: C - Ibrahim Zadran, VC - Pat Cummins

Which Contests to Join for AUS vs AFG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.