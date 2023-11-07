AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Australia are a strong unit and might win the game.

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

Australia vs Afghanistan

Date

07 November 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

David Warner has 291 runs at an average of 145.50 and a strike rate of 109.81 in three ODI innings against Afghanistan. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Travis Head has 361 runs at an average of 51.57 and a strike rate of 146.15 in nine ODI innings this year. He also has two fifties and a century.

Steven Smith has 113 runs at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 90.40 in two ODI innings against Afghanistan. He also has a fifty against them.

Marnus Labuschagne has 736 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 87.51 in 17 ODI innings this year. He also has four fifties and a century.

Mitchell Starc has 7 wickets at an average of 13.71 and a strike rate of 18.85 in three ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Pat Cummins took 3 wickets in his only ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Adam Zampa took 3 wickets in his only ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Ibrahim Zadran has 710 runs at an average of 41.76 and a strike rate of 78.62 in 18 ODI innings this year. He also has five fifties and a century.

Rahmat Shah has 264 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 80.24 in seven innings this World Cup. He also has three fifties.

Hashmatullah Shahidi has 282 runs at an average of 70.50 and a strike rate of 75.40 in seven innings this World Cup. He also has three fifties.

Azmatullah Omarzai has 234 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 99.15 in six World Cup 2023 innings. He also has 5 wickets at 36 balls apiece.

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Mumbai has always been flat and ideal for the batters. However, the pitch was slightly on the slower side, with the ball stopping a bit after pitching. Another similar surface is expected, with the team choosing to bat first after winning the toss. A total of around 250 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 34°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad/Naveen-ul-Haq.

Also Read: When Sourav Ganguly nearly became the first timed out batter in international cricket in 2007

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner has always scored runs against Afghanistan and enjoys playing against slightly weaker teams. While Afghanistan have good spinners, their pacers haven’t been as consistent. The track in Mumbai will suit Warner, especially when the ball is new. He can make a big score.

Travis Head: Travis Head is in the form of his life. Head can cause serious damage to the Afghanistan bowling unit. He is someone who enjoys playing aggressively and can disrupt Afghanistan’s plans.

Mitchell Starc: Mitchell Starc will enjoy bowling in Mumbai, as there is always some assistance for the new-ball bowlers here. Starc has also done well against Afghanistan in the past. Expect him to have a good outing.

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Josh Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood has surprisingly been picked up by less than 37% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Hazlewood can wreak havoc with the new ball, especially under the lights. Bowling in the death overs will also increase his probability of taking wickets.

Ibrahim Zadran: Ibrahim Zadran has been selected by only 35% of people as of now. Zadran is a quality batter who can score big if he gets through the opening spell. The pitch will also suit him.

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ikram Alikhil: Ikram Alikhil might bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. He can be avoided for this game.

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Hashmatullah Shahidi, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins and Noor Ahmad.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Adam Zampa and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Hashmatullah Shahidi, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Noor Ahmad.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ibrahim Zadran, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammad Nabi and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Australia are a strong unit and might win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.