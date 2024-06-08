AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 17: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Australia vs England Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Australia are a good side, but England have match-winners. Both teams have explosive batters. However, England look slightly stronger overall and should win the game.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

Australia vs England

Date

8 June 2024

Time

10:30 PM IST

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

David Warner has 295 runs at an average of 21.07 and a strike rate of 118 in 14 T20I innings against England. He also has three fifties against them.

David Warner has 213 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 130.67 in six T20I innings in Barbados. He also has three fifties here.

David Warner vs Jofra Archer in T20Is: 12 runs, 12 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Warner’s last five scores: 56, 15, 54*, 1 & 1.

Travis Head has 21 runs at an average of 10.50 and a strike rate of 91.30 in two T20I innings against England.

Travis Head scored 12 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Travis Head vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 41 runs, 27 balls, 13.66 average, 151.85 SR & 3 dismissals.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 12, 0, 34, 0 & 0.

Mitchell Marsh has 133 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 126.66 in five T20I innings against England.

Mitchell Marsh scored 14 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Mitchell Marsh vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 61 runs, 36 balls, 30.50 average, 169.44 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mitchell Marsh’s last five scores: 14, 4, 18, 0 & 18.

Glenn Maxwell has 315 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 138.76 in 15 T20I innings against England. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 16.50 in ten T20I innings against them.

Glenn Maxwell vs Chris Jordan in T20Is: 49 runs, 32 balls, 16.33 average, 153.12 SR & 3 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell’s last five scores: 0, 0, 16, 4 & 0. Glenn Maxwell’s previous five figures: 0/11, 1/25, 1/28, 0/17 & 2/23.

Marcus Stoinis has 165 runs at an average of 23.57 and a strike rate of 138.65 in ten T20I innings against England. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 15 in six T20I innings against them.

Marcus Stoinis scored 67 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados. He also took 3 wickets in his only T20I innings here.

Marcus Stoinis vs Adil Rashid in T20Is: 42 runs, 31 balls, 14 average, 135.48 SR & 3 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs Mark Wood in T20Is: 36 runs, 28 balls, 18 average, 128.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 13.36 average, 9.45 SR & 8.48 economy rate. Marcus Stoinis vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 16 average, 11.33 SR & 8.47 economy rate.

Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 67, 28, 5, 3 & 36. Marcus Stoinis’ previous five figures: 3/19, 0/29, 1/19, 1/3, 0/49.

Tim David has 40 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 153.84 in two T20I innings against England.

Tim David scored 9 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Tim David vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 20 runs, 19 balls, 10 average, 105.26 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tim David’s last five scores: 9, 25, 23, 0 & 24.

Matthew Wade has 103 runs at an average of 20.60 and a strike rate of 137.33 in eight T20I innings against England.

Matthew Wade scored 17 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Matthew Wade’s last five scores: 25, 12*, 4, 1 & 7*.

Mitchell Starc has 6 wickets at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 30.33 in nine T20I innings against England.

Mitchell Starc took 2 wickets in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Mitchell Starc vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 13.33 average, 11.33 SR & 7.05 economy rate. Mitchell Starc vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 0 wickets & 10.20 economy rate.

Mitchell Starc’s previous five figures: 2/20, 2/14, 3/34, 0/11 & 1/22.

Nathan Ellis took 3 wickets in his only T20I innings against England.

Nathan Ellis took 2 wickets in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Nathan Ellis vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 8 wickets, 27.25 average, 18.50 SR & 8.83 economy rate. Nathan Ellis vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 30 average, 20.66 SR & 8.70 economy rate.

Nathan Ellis’ last five figures: 2/28, 0/42, 1/17, 1/24 & 0/11.

Josh Hazlewood has 8 wickets at an average of 29.37 and a strike rate of 18.75 in seven T20I innings against England. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Josh Hazlewood vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 56 average, 44.50 SR & 7.55 economy rate. Josh Hazlewood vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 32 average, 31 SR & 6.19 economy rate.

Josh Hazlewood’s last five figures: 0/21, 0/55, 2/5, 1/12 & 0/36.

Adam Zampa has 6 wickets at an average of 33.83 and a strike rate of 19.83 in six T20I innings against England.

Adam Zampa took 2 wickets in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Adam Zampa vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 22.90 average, 13.50 SR & 10.17 economy rate. Adam Zampa vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 48 average, 31.50 SR & 9.14 economy rate.

Adam Zampa’s previous five figures: 2/24, 2/62, 3/25, 1/20 & 4/34.

England:

Phil Salt has 100 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 196.07 in four T20I innings in Barbados. He also has a fifty here.

Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 133 runs, 99 balls, 26.60 average, 134.34 SR & 5 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s previous five scores: 45, 13, 6, 32 & 5.

Jos Buttler has 542 runs at an average of 45.16 and a strike rate of 150.97 in 15 T20I innings against Australia. He also has five fifties against them.

Jos Buttler has 109 runs at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 128.23 in four T20I innings in Barbados. He also has a fifty here.

Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 147 runs, 97 balls, 49 average, 151.54 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 39, 84, 21, 19 & 0.

Will Jacks scored 17 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Will Jacks vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 47 runs, 43 balls, 15.66 average, 109.30 SR & 3 dismissals.

Will Jacks vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 11 runs, 14 balls, 5.50 average, 78.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 20, 37, 41, 12 & 1.

Jonny Bairstow has 102 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 125.92 in five T20I innings against Australia. He also has a fifty against them.

Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 28*, 21, 14, 27 & 7.

Harry Brook has 13 runs in two T20I innings against Australia.

Harry Brook has 11 runs in two T20I innings in Barbados.

Harry Brook vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 20 runs, 27 balls, 6.66 average, 74.07 SR & 3 dismissals.

Harry Brook vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 41 runs, 27 balls, 13.66 average, 151.85 SR & 3 dismissals.

Harry Brook’s last five scores: 17*, 1, 7, 6* & 31*.

Moeen Ali has 164 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 145.13 in seven T20Is against Australia. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Moeen Ali has 116 runs at an average of 16.57 and a strike rate of 134.88 in seven T20I innings in Barbados. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 18.60 and a strike rate of 15.60 in five T20I innings here.

Moeen Ali vs spin in T20Is since 2023: 35 runs, 28 balls, 8.75 average, 125 SR & 4 dismissals. Adam Zampa has dismissed him once in 17 balls.

Moeen Ali vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 21 average, 15.40 SR & 8.18 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 41.66 average, 31 SR & 8.06 economy rate.

Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 4, 10, 56, 17 & 30. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 0/15, 1/23, 2/26, 0/22 & 0/21.

Liam Livingstone took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings against Australia.

Liam Livingstone has 60 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 127.65 in four T20I innings in Barbados. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 15 in four T20I innings here.

Liam Livingstone vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 39 balls, 11 average, 56.41 SR & 2 dismissals.

Liam Livingstone vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 44.66 average, 26.66 SR & 10.05 economy rate. Liam Livingstone vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 12 average, 7.33 SR & 9.81 economy rate.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 2*, 0, 6, 1 & 21. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 2/17, 1/9, 0/28, 2/19 & 0/16.

Chris Jordan has 11 wickets at an average of 23.90 and a strike rate of 17.18 in nine T20I innings against Australia.

Chris Jordan has 4 wickets at an average of 49.75 and a strike rate of 28.50 in six T20I innings in Barbados.

Chris Jordan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 47 average, 31.50 SR & 8.95 economy rate. Chris Jordan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 72 average, 50 SR & 8.64 economy rate.

Chris Jordan’s last five figures: 0/24, 1/24, 1/31, 0/28 & 2/28.

Jofra Archer has 3 wickets at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 22 in three T20I innings against Australia.

Jofra Archer’s last five figures: 0/12, 1/21, 2/28, 0/24 & 0/56.

Adil Rashid has 12 wickets at an average of 24.66 and a strike rate of 19 in ten T20I innings against Australia.

Adil Rashid has 9 wickets at an average of 18.44 and a strike rate of 17.33 in seven T20I innings in Barbados.

Adil Rashid vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 26.10 average, 21.30 SR & 7.35 economy rate. Adil Rashid vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 19.57 average, 15.85 SR & 7.40 economy rate.

Adil Rashid’s last five figures: 0/26, 2/27, 1/25, 0/23 & 4/12.

Mark Wood has 7 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 16.71 in five T20I innings against Australia.

Mark Wood’s last five figures: 0/11, 2/35, 2/35, 1/32 &3/49.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Barbados has been 183, with pacers snaring 55.41% of wickets here. There will be some help for spinners. Overall, the track should be fine for batting. The team winning the toss might elect to field first.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Also Read: WATCH: Babar Azam loses his calm; shouts at Haris Rauf for a loose delivery

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner is a popular captaincy option for this game. Warner will open the innings and has a fine record against England. He made a fifty in the previous game.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis will contribute with both bat and ball. Stoinis performed brilliantly in both departments in the previous game. He will fetch ample points.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is another popular captaincy option for this game. Buttler will open the innings and has a fantastic record against Australia. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis has been selected by less than 26% of users as of now. Ellis will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can snare a few wickets.

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid’s selection % currently stands at 25.93. Rashid will get some help off the deck and has done well against Australia previously. He can dismiss a few batters.

Telegram Group Join Now

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Tim David: Tim David might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Jofra Archer, and Nathan Ellis.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Starc, Chris Jordan, and Jofra Archer.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Travis Head, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, and Nathan Ellis.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mitchell Marsh, Jonny Bairstow, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, and Mark Wood.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Australia are a good side, but England have match-winners. Both teams have explosive batters. However, England look slightly stronger overall and should win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.