AUS vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Australia vs Ireland Super 12, Group 1, Match 31 ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Everything you need to know about AUS vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, team, Playing Xi, Pitch Report and Weather Updates.

AUS vs IRE Dream11 Match Preview

Australia’s last game against England was washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain. They won their game before that against Sri Lanka in style and they must win this game to keep their semi-finals hopes alive. The openers have been below average, David Warner and Aaron Finch need to be consistent. The middle order is in excellent form.

The bowlers have done a good job but Mitchell Starc has been inconsistent and Josh Hazlewood too has failed to pick wickets consistently. Adam Zampa’s illness is a big concern for them as he’s a quality spinner in their ranks. The Aussies will look to win this game and seal two precious points.

Ireland’s last game against Afghanistan was washed out due to rain and they also need to win this match to keep their semi-final hopes alive. There have been consistency issues in their batting unit and they must fix that to do well in the upcoming games.

The bowling unit is in great form and they’ll look to continue that in this game. Joshua Little and Mark Adair have bowled well while Fionn Hand was impressive in the match against England. There is room for improvement in the spin department. Ireland must bring out their A-game in this match.

AUS vs IRE Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Australia vs Ireland, Super 12 Group 1, Match 31st, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Date and Time: 31st October 2022, Monday, 1:30 PM IST

AUS vs IRE Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba is expected to be a balanced one. It will be good for batting while the pacers will get good bounce as well. The big dimensions will be helpful for the spinners. The average first innings score here is 156 runs. Teams batting first have been more successful at this venue.

AUS vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Australia will start as the favourites but Ireland is in good form and they are not to be taken lightly.

AUS vs IRE Dream11 Probable Playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk). Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirne(c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delaney, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

Top Captaincy Choices for AUS vs IRE Dream11 Match

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has regained his form with the bat and he is one of the most dangerous batters in world cricket when on song. He scored 23 runs and picked up 1 wicket against Sri Lanka. He will be an ideal captaincy choice.

Mitchell Marsh: Mitchell Marsh has been out of touch in the first two games. He is an attacking batter and can score big once he gets going. This is a very crucial game for Australia and Marsh will look to do well. He may bowl an or two if required. Marsh will be a top captaincy pick.

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling is one of the key batters for Ireland. Stirling has looked in good form in the last three matches. He is an attacking batter and can score big when on song. He can exploit the field restrictions and can fetch good points in the power play itself. Stirling will be a good captaincy option.

Differential Picks for AUS vs IRE Dream11 Match

Harry Tector: Tector hasn’t been in the best of form in this tournament but he’s a quality batter and can score big if he gets going. He scored 45 against Sri Lanka and showed glimpses of coming back to form.

Fionn Hand: Fionn Hand will be a top differential pick. He bowled well in the last game against England and will be a key bowler for Ireland in this match. He is expected to bowl in the death overs and can pick a few wickets.

Mark Adair: Mark Adair will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He was in top form in the first round and also bowled well against England. Adair will be a key player for his team and an excellent differential player in your fantasy teams.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for AUS vs IRE Dream11 Match

If AUS Bats First: C - Mitchell Marsh, VC - Glenn Maxwell

If IRE Bats First: C - Josh Hazlewood, VC - Lorcan Tucker

Mega League Team for AUS vs IRE Dream11 Match

If AUS Bats First: C - David Warner, VC - Paul Stirling

If IRE Bats First: C - Joshua Little, VC - Mark Adair

Which Contests to Join for AUS vs IRE Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.