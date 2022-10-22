AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Super 12 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Australia vs New Zealand, Group 1, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Get AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Australia and New Zealand.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Match Preview

The first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is finished and now it’s time for the Super 12 round where the big boys will play against each other. Australia and New Zealand will lock horns in the first game of the Super 12 Round.

Australia has been in good form as a side apart from the recent T20I series defeat against England. They will look to forget that and play as a team. They are the defending champions and one of the top title contenders in this tournament. They have excellent batting depth and an equally good bowling unit as well. The likes of Marcus Stoinis and Tim David have strengthened their side even more. Glenn Maxwell’s poor form will be a big concern for them in the batting department.

The bowling unit looks in top form with the pace trio of Josh Hazelwood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins bowling really well. Marcus Stoinins will assist them. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell are the two spinners while Tim David can also bowl if required. Australia has almost all the bases covered and they will look to start off with a win.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will also look to start off their campaign with a win. They were the runners-up of the last T20 WC and will look to take one more step in this edition. They are also looking good as a team. Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson and the others will be their main batters. Williamson was far from his best in the recent tri-series. The all-rounders - Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner will be very important for them.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult are one of the best bowlers in all three formats. Adam Milne is expected to play and he is a good bowler as well. Ish Sodhi will lead the spin attack. Michael Bracewell has been in excellent form with the ball. New Zealand needs to play as a team to defeat the Aussies in this game.

AUS vs NZ Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Australia vs New Zealand, Super 12 Group 1, Match 13th, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

Date and Time: 22nd October 2022, Saturday, 12:30 PM IST

AUS vs NZ Venue and Pitch Report

Sydney is a good venue for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. There will be some movement with the new ball for the pacers while the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 162 runs. Chasing sides have won 5 out of 10 T20Is played here. Teams will prefer chasing.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have many quality players but the Aussies will have the upper hand in their own backyard.

Predicted AUS vs NZ Playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk). Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman/Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

Top Captaincy Choices for AUS vs NZ Dream11 Match

David Warner: David Warner is the safest captaincy option for this game. He is one of the best batters in the shortest format and is known for his consistency. Warner is a beast in Australia and he can win games on his own when on song. He is expected to do well in this match.

Mitchell Marsh: Mitchell Marsh will be another great captaincy pick. He has been exceptional for Australia at number 3. He likes to play freely and is a boundary hitter. Marsh was in good form in the recent series against England.

Devon Conway: Devon Conway will be an excellent captaincy choice. He has been in terrific form lately and will look to continue that in the T20 World Cup as well. He was the highest run-scorer of the tri-series between New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh. He will be a key batter for the Kiwis.

Differential Picks for AUS vs NZ Dream11 Match

Glenn Phillips: Glenn Phillips is will be an excellent differential pick. He will be a key batter for the Kiwis in the middle order. He is a good player of spin bowling and likes to bat aggressively. Phillips was in exceptional touch in the recent tri-series against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa is an ideal differential pick in fantasy cricket. He is a wicket-taker and will lead the spin attack for Australia. Zampa can fetch plenty of points with his bowling. The dimensions at Sydney help the spinners and he is expected to do well in this game.

Finn Allen: Finn Allen will be the best differential pick. He is a risky pick as well. He is a hit-or-miss player but will surely help you win one-sided in fantasy cricket if he gets going. Allen likes to play his shots from the first ball and can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of few overs. He was in decent form in the tri-series.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for AUS vs NZ Dream11 Match

If AUS Bats First: C - David Warner, VC - Devon Conway

If NZ Bats First: C - Josh Hazlewood, VC - Mitchell Marsh

Mega League Team for AUS vs NZ Dream11 Match

If AUS Bats First: C - Kane Williamson, VC - Marcus Stoinis

If NZ Bats First: C - Glenn Phillips, VC - Aaron Finch

Which Contests to Join for AUS vs NZ Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.