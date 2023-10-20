AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Both teams are competitive and like playing on the fresh deck. However, Australia look stronger and might win the contest.

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

Australia vs Pakistan

Date

20 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

David Warner has 676 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 93.37 in 13 ODI innings against Pakistan. He has also amassed one fifty as well as three centuries.

Steven Smith has 511 runs at an average of 51.10 and a strike rate of 84.04 in 11 ODI innings against Pakistan. He has also hit three fifties and two centuries.

Glenn Maxwell has 735 runs at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 125.42 in 16 ODI innings against Pakistan. He has also taken 9 wickets in 13 innings against them.

Mitchell Starc has 23 wickets at an average of 18.04 and a strike rate of 23.73 in 10 ODI innings against Pakistan.

Pat Cummins has 13 wickets at an average of 21.84 and a strike rate of 29.84 in seven ODI innings against Pakistan.

Imam-ul-Haq has 414 runs at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 87.71 in seven ODI innings against Australia. He has also hit two fifties and as many centuries against them.

Babar Azam has 588 runs at an average of 73.50 and a strike rate of 91.73 in nine ODI innings against Australia. He has also hit two fifties and three centuries against them.

Hasan Ali has 13 wickets at an average of 33.15 and a strike rate of 29 in seven ODI innings against Australia.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has 8 wickets at 21 balls apiece in three ODI innings against Australia.

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Bengaluru has been 232 in ODIs, with the teams batting first, winning only 14 of the 38 matches. The wicket will be fresh, as it will be the first game of the season at this venue. A total of around 270 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 29°C, with little chance of rain.

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan/Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner can be a fine captaincy option for this game. He has a terrific record against Pakistan, and the pitch will also be batting-friendly. Expect Warner to play a good knock.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell will contribute with both bat and ball. He has a brilliant record against Pakistan as a batter. Maxwell will also contribute heavily with the ball after his recent improvements in this department.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam looked good against India but couldn’t take his innings too deep. He has a marvellous record against Australia and can score big on a good track.

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins has surprisingly been picked up by less than 31% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He has a decent record against Pakistan, and Cummins also bowled reasonably well in the previous game.

Imam-ul-Haq: Imam-ul-Haq has been selected by less than 23% of people as of now. He has a sensational record against Australia and also looked in good nick in the previous game. Hence, Imam can be a fine differential pick.

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Saud Shakeel: Saud Shakeel might not perform as well as expected and can be avoided for this game.

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mitchell Marsh, Abdullah Shafique, Pat Cummins and Hasan Ali.

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Marnus Labuschagne, Iftikhar Ahmed, Josh Hazlewood and Haris Rauf.

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Imam-ul-Haq, Steven Smith, Pat Cummins and Hasan Ali.

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa and Haris Rauf.

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are competitive and like playing on the fresh deck. However, Australia look stronger and might win the contest.

