AUT vs HUN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Hungary tour of Austria 2022, 2nd T20I

Prediction for AUT vs HUN Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the second T20I between Austria and Hungary.

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Match Preview

Hungary will play 3 T20I matches on their tour of Austria. The first 2 matches will be played on the same day (4th June 2022) while the 3rd and final one will be played on the next day. It will be a very important tour for both the sides as they will get to showcase their skills and gain experience from these matches. Both team are looking good before the series and it promises to be a very competitive T20I series between the two teams.

Austria have won two matches in the last 5 games that they have played. They will look to improve that in this series. They have a balanced squad with good batters and bowlers and they will be high on confidence as they are coming off a win in their last T20I game where they defeated Belgium by 6 wickets.

Hungary, meanwhile, will come into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats against Czech Republic. They will look to end their losing streak and start off this series with a win. They also have a good squad and some quality players. Hungary will be eyeing a series win on the first day of the series.

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Austria vs Hungary, 2nd T20I, Hungary tour of Austria 2022

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Centre, Lower Austria

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

4th June 2022, Saturday, 7:00 PM IST

The pitch is expected to be a balanced one. Batters can play their shots once they are set while there will be good assistance for the bowlers off the pitch. There will be some movement with the new ball while the spinners will become very crucial as in the middle-overs as the game progresses. Chasing has been very difficult on this pitch as chasing sides have won only 3 T10 games out 9 played here. Teams will look to bat first after winning the toss.

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Match Prediction

Austria will have the upper hand in this game as they are looking more blanched but don’t underestimate Hungary as they have some quality players who can win matches on their own. Austria are expected to win this game.

Probable AUT vs HUN Playing XI

Austria: Arsalan Arif (wk), Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Mirza Ahsan, Mark Simpson Parker, Shahil Momin, Ahsan Yousuf, Sahel Zadran, Abdullah Akbarjan, Itibarshah Deedar, Jaweed Sadran

Hungary: Abhishek Ahuja Stan (wk), Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Ali Farasat, Khaibar Deldar, Kalum Akurugoda, Mark Fontaine, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz, Bhavani Prasad, Akramullah Malikzada

Top Captaincy Choices for AUT vs HUN Dream11 Match

Mirza Ahsan: Mirza Ahsan will bat at number 4 for Austria and will bowl 3-4 overs of his off-spin as well. He is an excellent captaincy choice for this game as he will contribute with both bat and ball. Ahsan can fetch a lot of points with his all-round attributes.

Sahel Zadran: Sahel Zadran will be another great captaincy choice for this gme. He is the lead bowler for Austria and can give lots of points with his bowling. Zadran will look to pick early wickets for his team and will bowl at the end of the innings as well. He will be very crucial for Austria in this game.

Zeeshan Khan: Zeeshan Khan is the main batter for Hungary. He will open the innings for his side and the onus will be on him to give the team a good start and score the majority of the runs. He can score big once he is set and can fetch a lot of points with his batting. Zeesan Khan is a top captaincy option.

Budget Picks for AUT vs HUN Dream11 Match

Itibarshah Deedar (8.5 credits): Itibarshah Deedar is a young pacer from Austria and will be very crucial for Austria in the bowling department. Deedar can pick 2-3 wickets easily which will be very beneficial for your fantasy teams. He will be a top budget option for this match.

Bhavani Prasad (8.5 credits): Bhavani Prasad a key bowler for Hungary and will be an excellent budget pick for this game. He will bowl in the power play and in the death overs where the chances of picking wickets are very high. Bhavani Prasad will be a great budget pick at 8.5 credits.

Differential Pick for AUT vs HUN Dream11 Match

Arsalan Arif: Arsalan Arif has been selected by only 16% fantasy players. He is the best differential pick for this game. Arsalan will open the innings for Austria and is a main batter for them. He can score big if he gets going. He can make you win one sided in fantasy contests for this game. Arif will give points from wicket-keeping as well.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for AUT vs HUN Dream11 Match

If AUT bats first: C - Mirza Ahsan, VC - Sahel Zadran

If HUN bats first: C - Ahsan Yousuf, VC - Badal Prasad

Mega League Team for AUT vs HUN Dream11 Match

If AUT bats first: C - Arsalan Arif, VC - Sahil Momin

If HUN bats first: C - Zeeshan Khan, VC - Sandeep Mohandas

Which Contests to Join for AUT vs HUN Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.