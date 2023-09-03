BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh are a strong side in the ODIs and might win the game.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Asia Cup 2023

Match

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Date

3 September 2023

Time

3:00 PM IST

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Mohammad Naim has 9 runs in two ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Mohammad Naim’s last five scores: 16, 38, 18, 47* & 22.

Tanzid Hasan’s last five scores: 0, 51, 9, 68 & 51.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has 37 runs in five innings against Afghanistan.

Najmul Hossain Shanto’s last five scores: 89, 11, 1, 12 & 35.

Shakib Al Hasan has 367 runs at an average of 28.23 and a strike rate of 78.75 in 13 ODI innings against Afghanistan. He has also taken 27 wickets at a strike rate of 26.18 against Afghanistan in the ODIs.

Shakib Al Hasan’s last five scores: 5, 39, 25, 15 & 26.

Shakib Al Hasan’s previous five figures: 2/29, 1/13, 2/50, 1/9 & 0/57.

Towhid Hridoy has 89 runs at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 72.95 in three ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Towhid Hridoy’s last five scores: 20, 22*, 16, 51 & 13.

Mushfiqur Rahim has 432 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 84.87 in 12 ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s last five scores: 13, 69, 1, 45 & 36*.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has 126 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 58.06 in six innings against Afghanistan. He has 6 wickets at an average of 51 against Afghanistan.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s last five figures: 0/26, 1/35, 2/60, 1/38 & 0/13.

Mahedi Hasan’s previous five figures: 1/35, 2/39, 0/33, 1/29 & 1/48.

Taskin Ahmed has 15 wickets at an average of 20.93 and a strike rate of 26.66 in nine ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Taskin Ahmed’s last five figures: 1/34, 2/23, 1/26, 3/26 & 2/15.

Shoriful Islam has 7 wickets at an average of 19.28 in four ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Shoriful Islam’s last five figures: 1/23, 4/21, 2/83, 1/21 & 0/58.

Mustafizur Rahman has 10 wickets at an average of 25.80 in seven ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Mustafizur Rahman’s last five figures: 0/12, 2/60, 0/10, 4/44 & 0/31.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 293 runs at an average of 58.60 and a strike rate of 87.98 in six ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s last five scores: 5, 151, 18, 6 & 145.

Riaz Hassan has 36 runs at a strike rate of 70.58 in two ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Riaz Hassan’s last five scores: 34, 78, 82, 27 & 14.

Ibrahim Zadran has 161 runs at an average of 53.66 and a strike rate of 78.15 in four ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Ibrahim Zadran’s last five scores: 0, 80, 0, 1 & 100.

Hashmatullah Shahidi has 294 runs at an average of 26.72 and a strike rate of 59.87 in 12 ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Hashmatullah Shahidi’s last five scores: 13, 15*, 0, 22 & 2.

Najibullah Zadran has 258 runs at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 75.88 in 11 ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Najibullah Zadran’s last five scores: 10, 10, 10, 2 & 7*.

Gulbadin Naib has 106 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 77.94 in four ODI innings against Bangladesh. He has also taken 4 wickets in five innings against Bangladesh.

Gulbadin Naib’s last five scores: 0, 20, 5, 32 & 26*.

Gulbadin Naib’s previous five figures: 2/36, 1/19, 2/42, 0/22 & 1/34.

Mohammad Nabi has 259 runs at an average of 23.54 and a strike rate of 88.39 in 12 ODI innings against Bangladesh. He has also taken 17 wickets at an average of 27 in 14 innings against Bangladesh.

Mohammad Nabi’s last five scores: 3, 29, 7, 1 & 25*.

Mohammad Nabi’s previous five figures: 0/18, 2/46, 2/34, 1/7 & 1/29.

Rashid Khan has 128 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 111.30 in nine ODI innings against Bangladesh. He has also taken 19 wickets at an average of 20.63 in 11 innings against Bangladesh.

Rashid Khan’s last five figures: 1/42, 0/53, 2/42, 2/28 & 2/21.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has 12 wickets at an average of 25.91 and a strike rate of 41 in nine ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s last five figures: 1/50, 1/45, 3/33, 0/34 & 3/40.

Fazalhaq Farooqi has 14 wickets at an average of 15.57 and a strike rate of 20.92 in six ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Fazalhaq Farooqi’s last five figures: 1/45, 3/69, 1/51, 2/26 & 3/22.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Lahore has been 290, with the pacers snaring only 53.85% of wickets. The spinners will also come into play as the game moves forward. A total of around 270 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A hot day with the temperature being around 36°C is expected during the day.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is the safest captaincy choice for this encounter. He will fetch points with both bat and ball. Shakib has been a consistent ODI performer and can be a good option again.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in top form with the willow and can be a safe captaincy pick for this rubber. He has a good record against Bangladesh and is known to play long innings after settling in. Gurbaz can also fetch some points with the gloves.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is a runaway match-winner in white-ball cricket. He is also someone who can generate valuable points with both bat and ball. Hence, Rashid is a fine captaincy pick.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman has surprisingly been picked up by less than 15% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Mustafizur has a fine record against Afghanistan and can be lethal if the track is on the slower side. His cutters can be very effective on a slow and dry pitch.

Hashmatullah Shahidi: Hashmatullah Shahidi has been selected by less than 13% of people as of now. Shahidi is a fine ODI batter who can play a prudent knock if the wickets fall early. He is likely to bat at No. 4.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Tanzid Hasan: Tanzid Hasan might find it hard to get past Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi early in the innings. He can be left out of the fantasy team for this game.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Mushfiqur Rahim, Gulbadin Naib and Mehidy Hasan.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Hashmatullah Shahidi, Towhid Hridoy, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mustafizur Rahman.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Mushfiqur Rahim and Gulbadin Naib.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with two among Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mustafizur Rahman.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Bangladesh are a strong side in the ODIs and might win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.