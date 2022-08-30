BAN vs AFG Dream11 Match Preview

Bangladesh hasn’t been in the best of forms recently and there’s been quite a lot going on in their cricket. But what matters is how they perform on the field and they will look to do well in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan. Shakib Al Hasan is back as the captain while Mushfiqur Rahim is expected to be given the opening responsibility. Youngsters like Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, etc have been in good form and will be important for their team. Bangladesh needs to play as a team if they are to win this game against the in-form Afghans.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, had an excellent start to their campaign in Asia Cup 2022 as they thrashed Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the first game of the tournament. The bowlers set the tone by bundling out the Lankans for just 105 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the star with the ball as he picked 3 wickets while Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb picked 2 wickets each. The batters then chased down the target without breaking any sweat in just 10 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai finished the game in the power play itself by scoring 83 runs in the first 6 overs. Afghanistan will look to continue their excellent form in this game as well.

BAN vs AFG Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Match 3, Group B, Asia Cup 2022

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Date and Time: 30th August 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST

BAN vs AFG Venue and Pitch Report

Sharjah has very short boundaries but the pitch here is slow and low which makes it difficult for the batters to score freely. The ball will grip and turn on this wicket which means spinners and bowlers with good variations will enjoy the conditions. The average first innings score here is 150 runs in T20Is and 155 in domestic T20s. Chasing sides have won 16 out of 25 T20Is played here. The pitch will be fresh for this game so it won’t be as slow as it has been at least in the first innings.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Afghanistan started in style are in terrific form as a team. They will be the favourites to win this game.

Predicted BAN vs AFG Playing XI

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mossadek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mahedi Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Top Captaincy Choices for BAN vs AFG Dream11 Match

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is the most popular captaincy pick for this match. Shakib is amongst the best all-rounders to have played the game. He has been a consistent performer for Bangladesh for years now and will be a very important player for his team in this game as well. Shakib will bat at number 3 and will bowl 4 overs. He is a match-winner with both bat and ball. He will fetch points from both batting and bowling which makes him a great fantasy pick.

Mohammad Nabi: Mohammad Nabi will be an excellent captaincy choice for this game. Nabi is a veteran of Afghanistan in T20 cricket and has been an integral part of the Afghan side. He has a phenomenal record at Sharjah in T20Is. He is the second-highest run-scorer with 254 runs in 11 innings at an average of 28.22 and striking at 151.19. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in Sharjah with 10 wickets at an economy of 6.08. Nabi will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket teams.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan, right now, is without any doubt the best T20 bowler in the world. He is a champion player and has performed in every T20 cricket league and T20Is as well. Rashid is capable of winning games single-handedly. He was wicket-less in the first game but he will pick wickets in clusters on his day. Rashid is also handy with the bat and can score some runs if he gets the chance to bat. He has 10 wickets at Sharjah in 5 games and has an excellent record against Bangladesh as well. Rashid will be a great captaincy option.

Budget Picks for BAN vs AFG Dream11 Match

Afif Hossein (8.5 credits): Afif Hossain is one of the best young batters for Bangladesh. He is a hard hitter of the cricket ball and likes to play his shots. The youngster has been in good form in the last few months and will be a key batter for Bangladesh in the middle order. He will bat at number 4 as Mushfiqur Rahim is supposed to open the innings. Afif will be a top-budget pick for this game.

Differential Picks for BAN vs AFG Dream11 Match

Naveen-ul-Haq: Naveen ul Haq will be an excellent differential pick. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He is a wicket-taker for Afghanistan and has performed in T20 leagues around the globe. Naveen is known for his cutters and variations and he can pick a few wickets in this game. He picked one wicket in the last match.

Mahedi Hasan: Mahedi Hasan will be another perfect differential pick for this game. He will bowl his full quota of off-spin and will be a key bowler for Bangladesh. He will be crucial against the likes of Hazratullah Zazai and Najibullah Zadran. Mahedi has been in top form recently and is handy with the bat as well. He will be a valuable fantasy pick for this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BAN vs AFG Dream11 Match

If BAN Bats First: C - Shakib Al Hasan, VC - Rashid Khan

If AFG Bats First: C - Mohammad Nabi, VC - Hazratullah Zazai

Mega League Team for BAN vs AFG Dream11 Match

If BAN Bats First: C - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, VC - Mustafizur Rahman

If AFG Bats First: C - Najibullah Zadran, VC - Mujeeb ur Rahman

Which Contests to Join for BAN vs AFG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.