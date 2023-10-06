BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have good spinners who will be dictating the game. However, Bangladesh are stronger overall and might win the game.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Date

07 October 2023

Time

10:30 AM IST

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Litton Das has 378 runs at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 87.70 in nine ODI innings against Afghanistan. He has also amassed two fifties and a century against them.

Najmul Hossain Shanto in the ODIs in 2023: 698 runs, 49.85 avg, 86.92 SR & 2 centuries.

Shakib Al Hasan has 399 runs at an average of 30.69 and a strike rate of 82.43 in 14 ODI innings against Afghanistan. He has also taken 27 wickets at an average of 19.51 and a strike rate of 27.96 in 14 ODI innings against them.

Mushfiqur Rahim has 595 runs at an average of 45.76 and a strike rate of 90.83 in 15 ODI innings this year.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has 238 runs at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 70.83 in seven ODI innings against Afghanistan. He has also taken 7 wickets at an average of 49.57 in nine ODI innings against them.

Taskin Ahmed has 19 wickets at an average of 18.84 and a strike rate of 23.73 in 10 ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Shoriful Islam has 10 wickets at an average of 17.10 and a strike rate of 24.60 in five ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 294 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 86.47 in seven ODI innings against Bangladesh. He has also hit two centuries against them.

Ibrahim Zadran has 236 runs at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 84.28 in five ODI innings against Bangladesh. He has also hit a fifty as well as a century against them.

Mohammad Nabi has 262 runs at an average of 21.83 and a strike rate of 87.62 in 13 ODI innings against Bangladesh. He has also taken 17 wickets at an average of 29.94 and a strike rate of 44.70 in 15 ODI innings against them.

Rashid Khan has 19 wickets at an average of 24.10 and a strike rate of 36.94 in 12 ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Fazalhaq Farooqi has 14 wickets at an average of 19.35 and a strike rate of 23.50 in seven ODI innings against Bangladesh.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Dharamsala has been 214 in the ODIs. The teams batting first have won only one of the four ODIs at this venue. A score of around 260 will be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecasted during the game hours.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is the most popular captaincy choice for this encounter. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his overall record against Afghanistan is also good, especially with the ball. Expect Shakib to perform again.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is known to play long innings against Bangladesh in the ODIs. He has blown hot and cold this year, but Gurbaz is a quality batter. Expect a good outing for him.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will always be a good captaincy option, irrespective of the format and venue. He is a runaway match-winner with the ball. Rashid is also a capable batter.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Litton Das: Litton Das has surprisingly been picked up by less than 26% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He is among the best batters of Bangladesh and will open the innings. If he gets in, Das can cause severe damage to the Afghan bowling unit.

Azmatullah Omarzai: Azmatullah Omarzai has been selected by less than 11% of people as of now. He is a talented all-rounder who can contribute to all the departments. Expect him to fetch crucial points in this game.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Hashmatullah Shahidi: Hashmatullah Shahidi has struggled to score runs consistently this year and can be avoided for this game.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Litton Das, Azmatullah Omarzai and Shoriful Islam.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with Mushfiqur Rahim, Najibullah Zadran and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Litton Das, Ibrahim Zadran and Taskin Ahmed.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with Rahmat Shah, Mustafizur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have good spinners who will be dictating the game. However, Bangladesh are stronger overall and might win the game.

