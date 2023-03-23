BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Ireland Tour of Bangladesh 2023

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Ireland.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Preview

Bangladesh won the first ODI and they were in a solid position in the 2nd one before the game was washed away due to rain. Bangladesh is in excellent form as a team. Their batters are in great touch and the bowlers are bowling really well. The likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy are in top form. Litton Das also found his form in the last match. Bangladesh will be eyeing a series win in this game.

Ireland, on the other hand, is struggling in the Bangladeshi conditions which is a new experience for them. Their batters have been tested against the Bangladeshi spinners. Their bowlers have been expensive in the first two games and the batters failed badly in the first ODI. The likes of Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector and Curtis Campher must perform with the bat. Graham Hume has been brilliant with the ball and the others need to be disciplined as well. Ireland will look to win this game and avoid a series defeat.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Ireland tour of Bangladesh 2023 Match Bangladesh vs Ireland Date 23rd March 2023

Time 2:00 PM IST

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will be an excellent one for batting. It’s the best batting venue in Bangladesh and runs will flow on this pitch. The average first innings score here in the last 5 ODIs is 330 runs! The bowlers must be on their toes on this wicket. There will be some movement with the new ball while the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Teams will look to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

Ireland: Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockerr, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Graham Hume

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Bangladesh will be the favourites as they are a very strong side in their own backyard.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan will be the best captaincy choice for this game. He will bat at number 4 and will bowl 10 overs as well. Shakib scored 93 runs and picked up 1 wicket in the first ODI.

Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur Rahim is in sublime touch in this series. He scored a quickfire 44 in the first game and a brilliant century in the second one. Rahim is an experienced campaigner and a match-winner for Bangladesh. He will be a good captaincy pick, especially when Bangladesh is batting first.

Graham Hume: Graham Hume picked up 4 wickets in the first game and 3 in the second one. He is in excellent form and will be a top captaincy option. Hume will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. He is in good form and can fetch plenty of points in this game.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Harry Tector: Harry Tector is a very talented batter. He will bat at number 4 for Ireland and will bowl a few overs as well. Tector can score big with the bat and pick up a wicket or two with the ball.

Hasan Mahmud: Hasan Mahmud played in the last game but he didn’t get to bowl as the game was washed out. He will be the best differential pick, especially when Bangladesh is bowling first. Mahmud has been in good form lately.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Yasir Ali: Yasir Ali will bat down the order for Bangladesh and he won’t get to face enough deliveries considering the form of the top order. He will be our player to avoid in this game.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team