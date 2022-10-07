BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Match 1, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

Get BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, tips and team for the 1st T20I of the New Zealand T20I tri-series 2022.

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match Preview

This will be the first game of the Tri-Series between New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan. It will be an important series for all three teams just before the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan is coming off a 4-3 defeat against England in their own backyard. They will look to bounce back as a team and do well in this tri-series. They have a few areas of concern, the biggest of them is their middle-order which has failed to perform consistently. Pakistan will look to fix that in this series. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam will be their main batters and the majority of the scoring will be done by these two.

The bowlers, especially the pacers weren’t that impressive against England except for Haris Rauf. They need to be consistent with their bowling. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have been in good form as the spinners. Pakistan has a good squad and they will look to gain some momentum before the mega event.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, has done quite a few changes in their line-up. They have a relatively young side with experienced players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. They have failed to perform consistently as a team in the shortest format and it’s a great opportunity for them to gain some form as a side. They have good all-rounders like Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mosaddek Hossain to accompany Shakib. The likes of Afif Hossain, Liton Das, Shakib, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, etc are their main batters.

They have a good bowling unit. Mustafizur Rahman will lead the pacer attack and will be accompanied by Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Mohammad Saifuddin. Spinners will be their main strength. Shakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, and Mosaddek Hossain will be the spinners for Bangladesh. Bangladesh has a good squad and they must play as a team if they are to do well in this series.

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Match 1, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Date and Time: 7th October 2022, Friday, 7:30 AM IST

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a good batting wicket at Christchurch. The boundaries will be on the smaller side as well and batting will be easy. There will be some movement for the pacers. The average first innings score here is 163 in T20s (in 2022). There have been only 2 T20Is played here. Chasing sides have won 16 out of 33 T20s. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match Prediction

Pakistan will start as the favourites to win this game but Bangladesh is not to be taken lightly as they have many quality players in their line-up who can defeat any team in the world on their day.

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim/Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Nasum Ahmed/Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ebadot Hossain/Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Top Captaincy Choices for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan has been in exceptional form. He has scored runs in almost every match since the Asia Cup 2022. He was the highest run-scorer for Pakistan in the 7-match series against England with 316 runs in 6 games at an average of 63.20. Rizwan will be the best captaincy choice for this match.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is amongst the best batters in all three formats. He has been in good form as well as he scored 285 runs in 7 games against England at an average of 57 including a century. He will look to lead from the front in this series and be confident as a player going into the world cup. Babar will be a great captaincy choice.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan will be an ideal captaincy pick in fantasy cricket. He is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket and can win games from his batting or bowling. He was in excellent form in the recently concluded CPL 2022. Shakib will bat at number 3 and will bowl 4 overs as well. He can fetch plenty of points and will be a must-pick in your fantasy teams.

Budget Pick for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match

Afif Hossain (7.5 Credits): Afif Hossain will be the best budget pick at 7.5 credits. He is amongst the best batters for Bangladesh in the last few months and will be a key batter for them in the middle-order going ahead into the world cup. Afif likes to play his shots and he handles all types of bowling quite well. He can score big when on song.

Differential Picks for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match

Mehidy Hasan Miraz: Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be an excellent differential pick for this game. He has started opening the innings for Bangladesh and has done a decent job up until now. He will bowl 3-4 overs of his off-spin as well. Mehidy is a talented player and will fetch points from both bat and the ball. He will be a key player for Bangladesh.

Iftikhar Ahmed: Iftikhar Ahmed is a top differential pick in fantasy cricket. He will bat in the middle-order and will bowl a few overs as well. Iftikhar was in good form in the last series against England. He likes to bat aggressively and is the “partnership breaker” with the ball. He will be a must-pick in your fantasy teams.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match

If BAN Bats First: C - Mohamamd Rizwan, VC - Babar Azam

If PAK Bats First: C - Mustafizur Rahman, VC - Liton Das

Mega League Team for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match

If BAN Bats First: C - Shakib Al Hasan, VC - Afif Hossain

If PAK Bats First: C - Shadab Khan, VC - Fakhar Zaman

Which Contests to Join for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.