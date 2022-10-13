BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 6, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match Preview

Bangladesh has been below average in this tri-series. They are yet to win a game. They lost their first game against Pakistan by 21 runs and their two games against New Zealand by 8 wickets and 48 runs respectively. Their batters have failed miserably and it’s the biggest reason for their poor performance. Only one or two batters have performed on match days. Shakib Al Hasan has looked in good form while Liton Das has got starts but has failed to convert them. Others have been very poor and need to start performing.

The bowlers have been average for Bangladesh. They’ve failed to pick wickets in the middle overs and that’s where the opposition flies away with the match. The spinners including Shakib have been ineffective while the pacers have failed to perform consistently. Bangladesh will look to play as a team and register their first win of this tri-series.

Pakistan has played well in this series up until now. They’re already into the finals of the tri-series. Pakistan has already defeated Bangladesh in this series by 21 runs in the opening game. They’ll look to repeat the same in this game. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been off-colour in the last two games and they’ll look to regain their form in this game. The middle order’s struggle still continues for Pakistan and it’s very concerning for them. They’ve promoted Shadab Khan in the last two games at number 4 and he seems to provide stability in the middle order.

Bowlers have been in good form for Pakistan. The pacers, especially Haris Rauf have been the best bowler for Pakistan. Mohammad Wasim has been decent as well. Mohammad Nawaz has been consistent with the ball and has picked wickets regularly in the middle overs. Pakistan, overall, is looking in good form as a team. They need to improve in a few areas and they’ll look to do that in this match.

BAN vs PAK Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Match 6, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Date and Time: 13th October 2022, Thursday, 7:30 AM IST

BAN vs PAK Venue and Pitch Report

The last game played here was a high-scoring one between New Zealand and Bangladesh. It’s expected to be the same for this match as well. There will be good bounce and the batters can play their shots once they are set. There will be some movement in the air with the new ball, nothing much is expected off the pitch. The oddball may turn a bit for the spinners. The average first innings score is 164. Teams are expected to chase as chasing sides have won 3 out of 5 games of this series.

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan will be the favourites to win this game. They are in good form as a team while Bangladesh has struggled badly in this tri-series.

Predicted BAN vs PAK Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim/Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Nasum Ahmed/Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam/Mustafizur Rahman

Top Captaincy Choices for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match

Mohammad Rizwan : Mohammad Rizwan scored 78* runs in the first game of this tri-series and has failed to get going in the other two games. He will look to score big once again against Bangladesh. He’s one of the best batters in T20Is and has been very consistent for Pakistan. Rizwan will be the best captaincy option in this game.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam has also done well in only one game of this series and he too will look to score big in this game. He is one of the best batters in world cricket and is known for scoring big when he gets going. He scored 22 runs in the opening game against Bangladesh and he’ll look to lead from the front in this match. Babar will be an excellent captaincy choice.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan will be an ideal captaincy pick in fantasy cricket. He is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket and can win games from his batting or bowling. He has been ineffective with the ball but he’s looking in good touch with the bat. He scored 70 runs in the last game against New Zealand. Shakib will bowl 4 overs and will bat at number 3/4 which makes him a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Budget Pick for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match

Shan Masood (6 Credits): Shan Masood will bat at number 3 for Pakistan. He hasn’t been in the best forms in recent times and needs to start performing as he bats at number 3 which is a very important position. He scored 31 runs in the first game against Bangladesh and will look to score big in this game. Masood will be a great budget pick.

Differential Picks for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match

Iftikhar Ahmed: Iftikhar Ahmed is an excellent differential pick in fantasy cricket. He will bat in the middle order and will bowl a few overs as well. Iftikhar scored 27 runs in the last game against New Zealand. He likes to bat aggressively and is a handy bowler as well. Pakistan may use him for an over or two against the left-hand heavy Bangladesh line-up.

Ebadot Hossain: Ebadot Hossain bowled well in the last game against New Zealand. He picked 2 wickets. Ebadot will bowl in the middle and death overs for Bangladesh and he can fetch plenty of points with his bowling. He bowls at a decent pace and is a hit-the-deck bowler. Ebadot will be a good differential pick for this match.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match

If BAN Bats First: C - Mohammad Rizwan, VC - Shakib Al Hasan

If PAK Bats First: C - Ebadot Hossain, VC - Mohammad Wasim

Mega League Team for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match

If BAN Bats First: C - Haris Rauf, VC - Babar Azam

If PAK Bats First: C - Liton Das, VC - Mohammad Nawaz

Which Contests to Join for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.