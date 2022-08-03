BAR-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Barbados Women vs India Women, 10th Match, Group A, Commonwealth Games 2022

Get BAR-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team, Prediction and Tips for the Commonwealth Games match between Barbados Women and India Women.

BAR-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Preview

The Indian women’s team defeated the Pakistan women’s team quite comprehensively by 9 wickets in the last game. The bowlers set the tone and restricted Pakistan for just 99 runs. All the bowlers did well and picked wickets at regular intervals. Then it was the Smriti Mandhana show who scored a brilliant 63* and chased it down on her own. Shafali Verma also looked good in her short stay. India must win this game to proceed to the semi-final. They will look to continue their good form and win this match.

Barbados women, after defeating Pakistan in their first game, suffered a loss against Australia by 9 wickets. Their batters failed miserably and they were bundled out for just 64 runs in their 20 0vers. Their batters need to take responsibility and do well in this do or die game. Barbados also have won one game and lost one. The winner of this game will proceed to the semi-finals and Barbados women will look to give their all in this match.

BAR-W vs IN-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Barbados Women vs India Women, 6th Match, Group A, Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition 2022

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date and Time: 3rd August 2022, Wednesday, 10:30 PM IST

BAR-W vs IN-W Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch has been excellent for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. There will be some movement in the air and off the pitch for the pacers with the new ball. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss. Scores in the region of 150-170 are expected. Anything above 160 will be a very competitive total.

BAR-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Prediction

The Indian women’s team will start as the favorites to win this game. They are in good form and are more balanced than the Barbados side.

Probable BAR-W vs IN-W Playing XI

India-Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghna, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemima Rogrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Barbados-Women: Shai Carrington/Tiffany Thorpe, Hayley Matthews (), Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Allene, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakira Selman, Shamilia Connell, Keila Elloitt, Shanika Bruce,

Top Captaincy Choices for BAR-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur didn’t get to bat against Pakistan but she will be an excellent captaincy option. Harmanpreet has been very consistent with the bat in recent times and has scored runs in almost every game. She scored 52 against Australia in the first game. She is arguably the most destructive batter in women’s cricket. Harmanpreet can score big India bats first or she gets to face enough deliveries while chasing.

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews is a very popular captaincy choice for this match. Matthews will open the innings and will bowl 4 overs as well. She’s an excellent all-rounder and a consistent performer for her team. She scored 51 runs and picked one wicket against Pakistan while she scored 18 runs and bowled very economically against Australia. Matthews will be a must pick for this game.

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana is in exceptional form at the moment. She is looking in ominous touch. Mandhana scored a brilliant 63* in the last match against Pakistan and chased down a low total on her own. She is looking very positive and will look to score big in this game as well. Mandhana is an excellent captaincy pick for this game.

Budget Picks for BAR-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match

Sneh Rana (8 Credits): Sneh Rana bowled really well in the last game. She picked 2 wickets and conceded only 15 runs in her spell. Rana is an excellent all-rounder and she will be the best budget pick at just 8 credits.

Renuka Singh (8.5 credits): Renuka Singh is a great budget pick for your fantasy teams. Renuka bowled exceptionally well in the first two. She picked 4 wickets against Australia and one wicket against Barbados. Renuka is a wicket-taker and is in good form as well.

Differential Pick for BAR-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match

Meghna Singh: Meghna Singh will be a top differential pick for this game. She bowls with the new ball and then in the death overs. Meghna swings the new ball and can pick early wickets for India. She picked one wicket in the last game. She can fetch good points with her bowling.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BAR-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match

If BAR-W Bats First: C - Hayley Matthews, VC - Smriti Mandhana

If IN-W Bats First: C - Harmanpreet Kaur, VC - Radha Yadav

Mega League Team for BAR-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match

If BAR-W Bats First: C - Shafali Verma, VC - Deepti Sharma

If IN-W Bats First: C - Sneh Rana, VC - Meghna Singh

Which Contests to Join for BAR-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.