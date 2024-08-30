BB vs GMY Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Team, Today Match Playing XI: KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 1st Semi Final

Bengaluru Blasters are coming on the back of an excellent league stage and will start as the favourites to win this game but the Gulbarga Mystics have also found some rhythm, especially, with the bat and their bowlers have also done well until now. It will be a close contest but the Bengaluru Blasters are expected to win this match.

The first semi-final of the Maharaja Trophy 2024 will be played between the Bengaluru Blasters (BB) & the Gulbarga Mystics (GMY). The match will be played on 30th August 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Bengaluru Blasters finished at the top of the table after the league stage with 7 wins & 1 abandoned game in 10 matches. They were the best team in the league stage and will look to continue that in this crucial game as well.

Gulbarga Mystics, on the other hand, won 4 games out of 10 with one match being abandoned due to rain. They had a shaky start but then picked up pace before losing track. But they won their last game and will be confident as a team coming into this game.

BB vs GMY: Probable Playing XIs

Bengaluru Blasters: Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhuvan Raju, Santok Singh, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Anirudhha Joshi, Niranjan Naik, Aditya Goyal, Shikhar Shetty, Lavish Kaushal, Prateek Jain

Gulbarga Mystics: Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Devdutt Padikkal (c), Sourabh Muttur, Smaran R, Pravin Dubey, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Ritesh Bhatkal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Aaditya Nair, Abhishek Prabhakar, Monish Reddy

BB vs GMY: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is one of the best batting venues in the country and we’ve seen the batters enjoying their time on the crease in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024. The average score here is 182 runs and chasing sides have won 59% of the matches played here. There might be some dew in the latter half of the game and it will aid the chasing side.

It will be a cloudy day in Bengaluru with little to no chance of rain. Humidity being around 75-80% during the game. The temperature will be between 23-24 degrees celsius.

Top Player Picks for BB vs GMY Dream11 Prediction

Suraj Ahuja (BB)

Suraj Ahuja has 278 runs in 8 innings to his name. He averages 39.71 at a strike rate of 170.55 .

He scored a match-winning knock of 82* runs in the last game and helped his chase down a total of 228 runs. Ahuja likes to bat positively and will be a good pick in your fantasy teams.

Luvnith Sisodia (GMY)

Luvnith Sisodia has 273 runs at an average of 30.33 with a strike rate of 133.17 in 10 games. He has failed to get going in the last two games but he’s a key batter for his team and will be eager to do well in this match.

He will open the innings and has been in good form this season and will be eyeing a big score in this match. Another top pick your fantasy teams.

Devdutt Padikkal (GMY)

Devdutt Padikkal has been in good form and has scores of 50 & 40 in his last two games. We all know what he can do on his day.

Padikkal is a good player of spin bowling and a key batter for his side going into the business end of the tournament. He didn’t bat in the last game but will look to lead from the front in the semi-final.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BB vs GMY Dream11 Prediction

Shubhang Hegde (BB)

Shubhang Hegde has 196 runs in 7 innings at an average of 65.33 & has struck at 156.80 including a fifty to his name. He also has 11 wickets to his name with a strike-rate (bowling) 15.60.

Hegde played an excellent knock of 85* in the last match and helped his side over the line chasing 227 runs. He is contributing with both bat and ball which makes a top C/VC option.

Abhishek Prabhakar (GMY)

Abhishek Prabhakar has 14 wickets to his name in just 6 innings at an excellent average of just 12.78 and a strike rate of 10.20

He has picked up 10 wickets (1+1+3+5) in his last four games. Prabhakar will be an excellent Captain choice, especially, if Gulbarga is bowling first.

Vyshak Vijaykumar (GMY)

Vyshak Vijaykumar was promoted in the last game and he scored a brilliant 51* runs. He also has 11 wickets to his name in 8 matches.

He is a quality bowlers and has showed his skills with the bat as well. Vyshak will be a top captaincy option in fantasy cricket for this game.

BB vs GMY Player to Avoid

Sourav Muttur (GMY)

Sourav Muttur has batted in two games and his strike-rate has been below 100 in both the games.

His current form is not that great which further affects his fantasy value.

BB vs GMY Dream11 Prediction:

Bengaluru Blasters are coming on the back of an excellent league stage and will start as the favourites to win this game but the Gulbarga Mystics have also found some rhythm, especially, with the bat and their bowlers have also done well until now. It will be a close contest but the Bengaluru Blasters are expected to win this match.