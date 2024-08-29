BB vs MD Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Team, Playing XI: KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024

Bengaluru Blasters will be the outright favourites to win this game. They have won 7 of the 9 games they’ve played till now. They’re in excellent form as a team compared to the Mangalore Dragons who have struggled very badly and have won only 1 game out of 9 they’ve played so far.

Bengaluru Blasters will be the outright favourites to win this game. They have won 7 of the 9 games they’ve played till now. They’re in excellent form as a team compared to the Mangalore Dragons who have struggled very badly and have won only 1 game out of 9 they’ve played so far.

Bengaluru Blasters will be the outright favourites to win this game. They have won 7 of the 9 games they’ve played till now. They’re in excellent form as a team compared to the Mangalore Dragons who have struggled very badly and have won only 1 game out of 9 they’ve played so far.

Bengaluru Blasters will be the outright favourites to win this game. They have won 7 of the 9 games they’ve played till now. They’re in excellent form as a team compared to the Mangalore Dragons who have struggled very badly and have won only 1 game out of 9 they’ve played so far.

Bengaluru Blasters will be the outright favourites to win this game. They have won 7 of the 9 games they’ve played till now. They’re in excellent form as a team compared to the Mangalore Dragons who have struggled very badly and have won only 1 game out of 9 they’ve played so far.

BB vs MD Dream11 Predictions: Match Preview

Bengaluru Blasters (BB) will be challenged by the Mangalore Dragons (MD) in the 29th match of the KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024. The match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on 29th August 2024. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Bengaluru Blasters have already qualified for the semi-finals. They have won 7 of their 9 matches and have been the best team in the tournament so far. Mangalore Dragons, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the pointst table with only 1 win in 9 games. They have been below average with their performances and will be eyeing a win to end their campaign for this season.

BB vs MD: Probable Playing XIs

Bengaluru Blasters: Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhuvan Raju, Santok Singh, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Anirudhha Joshi, Niranjan Naik, Aditya Goyal, Shikhar Shetty, Lavish Kaushal, Prateek Jain

Mangalore Dragons: Macneil Noronha, Rohan Patil, Tushar Singh, Nikin Jose, KV Sidhharth (wk), Shreyas Gopal (c), Lochan Gowda, MB Darshan, Pranav Bhatia, Abhilash Shetty, Advith Shetty

BB vs MD: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is one of the best batting venues in the country and we’ve seen the batters enjoying their time on the crease in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024. The average score here is 182 runs and chasing sides have won 59% of the matches played here.

It will be a day game so there won’t be much help for the pacers but the spinners will get something off the pitch.

It will be a cloudy day in Bengaluru with slight chances of rain. It will be quite humid as well with the humidity being around 70% during the game. The temperature will be around 26-27 degrees celsius.

Telegram Group Join Now

Top Player Picks for BB vs MD Dream11 Prediction

Shubhang Hegde (BB)

Shubhang Hegde has 111 runs in 6 innings at an average of 37 & has struck at 132.14 including a fifty to his name. He also has 11 wickets to his name with a strike-rate (bowling) 14.50.

Hegde has been in good form and will fetch points from both batting and bowling.

He can score some quick runs down the order and will fancy his chances with the ball against Mangalore. Hedge is a top pick for this game.

LR Chetan (BB)

LR Chetan is best batter from his team this season. He has scored 282 runs in 8 innings at an average of 35.25 and has struck at 144.61 including two 50+ scores to his name.

He will open the innings and has been in good form this season. He has scored 20+ runs in almost all the innings this season and will be in for another big score against the struggling Mangalore side.

Suraj Ahuja (BB)

Suraj Ahuja has 196 runs in 7 innings to his name. He averages 28 at a strike rate of 156.80. Ahuja likes to bat positively and will be a good pick in your fantasy teams.

He has scored 25+ runs in the last 5 innings he has played. Ahuja will be a key batter for his team and can score big if he gets going. He will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well which ups his fantasy value.

Also Read: R Ashwin drops hint about Rohit Sharma's future with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BB vs MD Dream11 Prediction

KV Siddharth (MD)

KV Siddharth has 263 runs in 8 innings at an average of 37.57 and has struck 136.97 and has been very consistent this season.

He has scored 25+ runs in 6 out of the 8 games including a couple of fifties. He will fetch points from wicket-keeping too.

Siddharth has been the best batter for his side and will be a top C/VC pick for this game.

Lavish Kaushal (BB)

Lavish Kaushal is the second-highest wicket-taker of this season with 14 wickets to his name in 9 matches including a fifer as well.

Mangalore has struggled badly this season and Kaushal can pick up 2-3 wickets in this game, especially, while bowling first which makes him a top C/VC option.

Abhilash Shetty (MD)

Abhilash Shetty is the strike bowler for Mangalore and has picked up 11 wickets in 9 matches. He will bowl in the powerplay & the death overs.

He picked up 4 wickets in the first meeting against Bengaluru this season. Abhilash Shetty will be a top C/VC choice if Mangalore Dragons are bowling first.

BB vs MD Player to Avoid

Niranjan Naik (BB)

Niranjan Naik has scores of 12, 3, 19 & 8 in the four games he has played this season.

He is going through a tough phase with the bat and you can avoid him in your fantasy teams.

Grand League Team for BB vs MD Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for BB vs MD Dream11 Prediction

BB vs MD Dream11 Prediction:

Bengaluru Blasters will be the outright favourites to win this game. They have won 7 of the 9 games they’ve played till now. They’re in excellent form as a team compared to the Mangalore Dragons who have struggled very badly and have won only 1 game out of 9 they’ve played so far.