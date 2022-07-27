BD vs BOS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders, Match 17, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

BD vs BOS Dream11 Match Preview

The Band-e-Amir Dragons, meanwhile, started off really badly but now they are on the right track. They won two matches in a row and are looking really good. They defeated the Hindukush Stars by 7 wickets in their last game. Their batters played really well and chased down 186 runs with ease. Farmanullah scored 53* while Karim Janat (44 runs), Asif Musazai (43 runs) and Khalid Usman (38 runs) too were brilliant. The Dragons are playing as a team and they’ll look to continue that in this match as well.

The Boost Defenders, meanwhile, are on a roll this season as they’ve won 4 matches out 4 and are the only unbeaten side in this edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League. They defeated the Speen Ghar Tigers by 10 runs in their last game. Hashmatullah Shahidi (56 runs) and Samiullah Shinwari (72 runs) starred with the bat and then the bowlers put in a collective effort and won the game by 10 runs. The Boost Defenders are the best team of the season so far and will look to continue their winning streak.

BD vs BOS Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders, Match 17, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul, Afghanistan

Date and Time: 27th July 2022, Wednesday, 10:00 AM IST

BD vs BOS Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitches have been excellent for batting in almost all the matches of the tournament so far. It’s expected to be the same in this match as well where the batters will dominate. The pacers will get some movement with the new ball. The spinners will get some turn as the ball gets older. Batters can play their shots on this pitch. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

BD vs BOS Dream11 Prediction

The Boost Defenders will be the clear favorites to win this game. They are in excellent form and are looking more blanched as a team/

Probable BD vs BOS Playing XI

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Naveed Obaid, Karim Janat, Farmanullah Safi, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Tahir, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Irfan Safi, Sediqullah Pacha, Aftab Alam (c), Nijat Masood, Noor Ahmad

Boost Defenders: Farhan Zakhil, Hassan Eisakhel, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Afsar Zazai (wk), Munir Ahmad, Ibrahim Safi, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Abdul Rahman Rehmani, FazalHaq Farooqi, Saleem Safi

Top Captaincy Choices for BD vs BOS Dream11 Match

Karim Janat: Karim Janat is one of the best captaincy options for this match. He will open the innings and will bowl 4 overs as well. Karim is one of the best all-rounders in the tournament and can fetch a lot of points for your fantasy teams. He scored 44 runs in the last game.

Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar: Zia ur Rehman Akbar is another excellent captaincy choice. He has been in exceptional form this season. He is picking wickets for fun and is currently the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 10 wickets to his name. He picked up 3 wickets in the last match.

Hashmatullah Shahidi: Hashmatullah Shahidi is amongst the top batters in Afghanistan cricket and he has been in sublime form in the first four games. Shahidi is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 194 runs in 4 matches and he’s averaging 97! He scored 56 runs in the last match and it was his 3rd fifty in four games. Shahidi will be the best captaincy option for this match.

Budget Picks for BD vs BOS Dream11 Match

FazalHaq Farooqi (8.5 credits): FazalHaq Farooqi is an excellent bowler. He bowls with the new ball and in the death overs. He can swing the new ball and is known for picking up wickets upfront. He picked up one wicket in the last match and 3 in the game before that. He is a top budget pick.

Noor Ahmad (8.5 credits): Noor Ahmad will be another excellent budget pick. The young chinaman bowler is very talented and has played in many T20 leagues around the world. He picked up two wickets in the last game. Noor is a wicket-taking bowler and is in good form as well.

Differential Pick for BD vs BOS Dream11 Match

Saleem Safi: Saleem Safi is a right-arm fast bowler for the Boost Defenders. He bowls at a good pace. Saleem will bowl in the middle and death overs for his team. He has been very consistent and has performed in almost every game that he played in this season. He picked one wicket in the last game and contributed in fielding as well. He will be a top differential pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BD vs BOS Dream11 Match

If BD Bats First: C - Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, VC - Karim Janat

If BOS Bats First: C - Farmanullah, VC - Aftab Alam

Mega League Team for BD vs BOS Dream11 Match

If BD Bats First: C - Hashmatullah Shahidi, VC - Hassan Eisakhel

If BOS Bats First: C - Noor Ahmad, VC - FazalHaq Farooqi

Which Contests to Join for BD vs BOS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.