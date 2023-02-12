BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women.

BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Preview

This will be Bangladesh’s first game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. They will be dependent on their bowlers and all-rounders to win the match. The batting unit is not giving a lot of confidence except for a couple of batters. Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Nigar Sultana and Murshida Khatun are the main players for Bangladesh. They will look to win their first game of the tournament.

The Sri Lankan women’s team, meanwhile, will be very confident coming into this game. They defeated South Africa in the opening game of the tournament by 3 runs. Chamari Atapattu was their best batter while Vishmi Gunarathne also did well. The others need to step up with the bat. Their bowlers are in excellent form, especially Inoka Ranaweera and Oshadi Ranasinghe. Sugandika Kumari is also bowled well. They will look to continue the winning momentum in this game.

BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Date 12th February 2023

Time 10:30 PM IST

BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Cape Town is one of the best pitches for batting in South Africa. The ball comes onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots. There will be some help for the pacers with the new and the spinners will get some purchase as well as this will be the second game of the day. The average first innings score here in WT20Is is 129. Chasing sides have won 40% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women: Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana (wk), Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Vishmi Gunarathne, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka women will be the favourites to win this game.

BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Inoka Ranaweera: Inoka Ranaweera will be an excellent captaincy pick. She is a genuine wicket-taker and picks wickets in clusters. She will bowl in the middle overs and one over towards the end of the innings. Ranaweera picked up 3 wickets in the first game.

Chamari Atapattu: Chamari Atapattu is the best batter for her team. She opens the innings and likes to bat aggressively. She looked in sublime form in the first match where she scored 68 runs. Atapattu will be the most popular captaincy choice.

Oshadi Ranasinghe: Oshadi Ranasinghe will be an ideal captaincy option. She’s one of the best bowlers for her team and will bowl in the crucial phases of the innings. Ranasinghe picked up 2 wickets in the first game.

BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Murshida Khatun: Murshida Khatun will be an excellent differential pick. She scored 32 runs while opening the innings in the warm-up game against India. She can score some useful runs in this match.

Nahida Akter: Nahida Akter will be an important bowler for Bangladesh. She picked up 2 wickets in the warm-up game against India and is looking in good form. Nahida will be an ideal differential pick.

BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Ama Kanchana: Ama Kanchana will bat too low to leave an impact with the bat and she will bowl 1-2 overs at max. Her fantasy value is not that good and she will be our player to avoid in this match.

BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team