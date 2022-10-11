BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Bangladesh Women vs UAE Women, Match 20, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Preview

It has not been a tournament to remember for the Bangladesh as they are placed fifth in the points table with only two wins in five games. They are currently behind Thailand who is placed above them at fourth with three wins. Nigar Sultana and co suffered a narrow 3 run defeat against Sri Lanka in their last match and now need a win against UAE in their last league fixture to qualify for the Semi Finals. Bangladesh will be expecting a better outing for their batters, who have been below average in this tournament. They defeated UAE in the only T20I they played against them in 2018 and would like to do the same this time and finish top four in the league stage.

On the other hand, UAE is placed second bottom in the points table with only one win in five games. They managed to defeat Malaysia but lost the rest of the games in the league stage. The tournament is over for them and the only hope for them is to help Thailand qualify for the Semi Finals by defeating Bangladesh in their last league game. It was a convincing defeat against Bangladesh for UAE last time they met in 2018. Can they turn the tables around this time?

BD-W vs UAE-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Match 20, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Date and Time: 11th October 2022, Saturday, 8:30 AM IST

BD-W vs UAE-W Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch for this game is expected to be a balanced one. The team winning the toss would like to bat first as chasing has been very difficult at this venue in this tournament. The average first innings total is around 115. Four of the last five games have been won by the team batting first.

BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction

Bangladesh Women will be the favorites to win this game. They are clearly the stronger side on both paper and on the field.

Predicted BD-W vs UAE-W Playing XI

Bangladesh Women: Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c & wk) Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shohely Akhtar, Saninda Akter Meghla.

UAE Women: Esha Oza, Theertha Satish (wk), Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Khushi, Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Samaira Dharnkdharka, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nadakumar, Siya Gokhale

Top Captaincy Choices for BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match

Rumana Ahmed: Rumana Ahmed has been the best bowler in this Asia Cup. She has picked 10 wickets in five games at an average of 5.80. Only Deepti Sharma of India is the only bowler who has 10 wickets beside her. She is definitely one of the best choices of captaincy in this tournament.

Nigar Sultana: Nigar Sultana is currently the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in this Asia Cup. She has 128 runs at an average of 32 in the tournament. She will bat at the top order which makes her one of the best captaincy choices for this game.

Salma Khatun: Salma Khatun needs no introduction as the veteran all-rounder is always a key player to watch out. Her all-round abilities makes her one of the best captaincy choices in any team. She has earned 201 fantasy points in the ongoing Asia Cup so far.

Budget Pick for BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match

Mahika Gaur (8 Credits): Mahika Gaur is currently the highest wicket taker for UAE in this tournament. She has 6 wickets in five games in this Asia Cup and will only cost 8 CR.

Differential Picks for BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match

Fahima Khatun: Fahima Khatun took four wickets against UAE in the only T20I Bangladesh played against them. She has been quiet in this Asia Cup which makes her the best differential pick for this game as she can really add more wickets from this fixture into her tally.

Shanjida Akhter Maghla: Shanjida has been quiet in this Asia Cup except in the game against Malaysia and Thailand. This fixture against UAE should really excite her to take a few more wickets and help her team to get through to the knockouts.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match

If BD-W Bats First: C - Salma Khatun, VC - Mahika Gaur

If UAE-W Bats First: C - Rumana Ahmed, VC - Nigar Sultana

Mega League Team for BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match

If BD-W Bats First: C - Murshida Khatun, VC - Fahima Khatun

If UAE-W Bats First: C - Shanjida Akhther, VC - Theertha Satish

Which Contests to Join for BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.