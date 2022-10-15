BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 4, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Match Preview

Brisbane Heat women had a rather unwanted start to their WBBL 2022 campaign. They lost their first game by 4 wickets against the Syndey Sixers. It was a thriller of a game. Grace Harris got out early but Georgia Redmayne and Georgia Voll steadied the ship after that. They failed to score at a high strike rate and that’s something they’ll need to work on. Laura Kimmince failed to get going but Charlie Knott scored 21* off just 9 deliveries and helped her side reach 141 runs.

The bowlers looked in good form for Brisbane and except Courtney Sippel. They bowled well with the new ball especially, Jess Kerr. Nicola Hancock also assisted her quite well. Jess Jonassen bowled exceptionally well. Amelia Kerr wasn’t that effective and she’ll look to bounce back strongly. Brisbane looked in good form as a side and with some minor improvements, they’ll be the side to beat this season.

Also Read:

Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of this season. They finished in 5th position last season with 5 wins in 14 games (2 games being abandoned). They’ll look to do well as a team this season. The likes of Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Alyse Capsey, and Lauren Hill are their main players. Their squad is looking over-dependent on some players and the bowling unit is not giving that much confidence. They’ll have to be at their best and play as a team if they are to do well in WBBL 2022.

BH-W vs MS-W Venue, Date and Time

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Women, Match 4, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Venue: Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park, Mackay

Date and Time: 15th October 2022, Thursday, 1:35 PM IST

BH-W vs MS-W Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ray Mitchell Oval is expected to be a balanced one. The new ball will move a little for the pacers and the spinners too will get some assistance as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 142 runs. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss. 8 out of 16 matches have been won by the chasing sides.

BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction

Brisbane Heat women are looking more balanced as a squad. They have good depth as well and will start as the favourites to win this game.

Predicted BH-W vs MS-W Playing XI

Brisbane Heat-Women: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Kerr, Courtney Sippel, Nicola Hancock

Melbourne Stars-Women: Lauren Winfield, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sophie Ried, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Tess Flintoff, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day,

Top Captaincy Choices for BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Match

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr is batting at number 4 for Brisbane and that has affected her fantasy value but she’s still a champion player and will be an excellent captaincy pick. She’s one of the best all-rounders in world cricket and a match-winner with both bat and the ball. Amelia bowl scored 19 runs in the last game. She went wicket-less but she’s a wicket-taker and can pick wickets in clusters on her day.

Jess Jonassen: Jess Jonassen will be a great captaincy choice in fantasy cricket. She will bowl 4 overs and will bat in the lower order. She’s a very talented all-rounder and one of the best players for her side. She will mainly contribute with the ball and will be a must-pick for this match. Jonassen picked up 2 wickets in the last game. She will be a must-pick.

Annabel Sutherland: Annabel Sutherland will bat at number 4 and will bowl four overs of her medium-pace bowling. She’s another talented all-rounder in this game and will be a very valuable fantasy pick. She scored 143 runs and picked up 14 wickets in 12 games of WBBL 2021. Sutherland will score runs and pick wickets as well.

Differential Picks for BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Match

Bess Heath: Bess Heath will be an ideal differential pick if she bats in the top order, She is a talented batter and likes to play her shots. She was in good form in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy where she scored 241 runs in 7 innings at an average of 40.16 including 3 fifties.

Bess Heath will be an ideal differential pick if she bats in the top order, She is a talented batter and likes to play her shots. She was in good form in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy where she scored 241 runs in 7 innings at an average of 40.16 including 3 fifties. Kim Garth: Kim Garth is an excellent all-rounder and will be a great differential pick in this game. She will bat in the middle order and will bowl 4 overs. She will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. Garth will contribute with both bat and the ball. She picked 15 wickets in 12 games and scored 164 runs in 9 innings last season.

Nicola Hancock: Nicola Hancock is another great differential pick for your fantasy teams. She will be the lead pacer for Brisbane and can pick a few wickets against Melbourne Stars whose batting unit is not that strong. Hancock will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. She picked one wicket in the last game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Match

If BH-W Bats First: C - Georgia Redmayne, VC - Jess Jonassen

If MS-W Bats First: C - Annabel Sutherland, VC - Kim Garth

Mega League Team for BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Match

If BH-W Bats First: C - Alice Capsey, VC - Amelia Kerr

If MS-W Bats First: C - Grace Harris, VC - Georgia Voll

Which Contests to Join for BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.