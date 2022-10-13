WBBL 2022: BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch & Weather Report – Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 1, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Match Preview

The Women’s Big Bash League 2022 is finally here. The first game of the tournament will be played between the Brisbane Heat women vs the Sydney Sixers women.

Brisbane finished in the 3rd position in WBBL 2021 with 8 wins in 14 games. They lost to the Adelaide Strikers in the Eliminator. They have many quality players in their squad like Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll etc and they’ve signed excellent overseas players in Danielle Wyatt, Amelia Kerr, and Pooja Vastrakar. They have a very balanced side with all the bases covered. Brisbane will look to kickstart their campaign with a win.

Sydney Sixers women, on the other hand, had a forgettable 2021 campaign. They were at the bottom of the points table with only 4 wins in 14 games. They will be eyeing a strong comeback in WBBL 2022. They have some of the best players in women’s cricket in their squad - Elyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, etc and they’ve signed Sophie Ecclestone who’s the best bowler in women’s cricket at the moment. Erin Burns and Nicole Bolton are excellent all-rounders and proven performers in WBBL. Sydney has a strong side with good balance and they’ll also look to start off their season with a win.

BH-W vs SS-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 1, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Venue: Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park, Mackay

Date and Time: 13th October 2022, Thursday, 2:10 PM IST

BH-W vs SS-W Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ray Mitchell Oval is expected to be a balanced one. As it’ll be the first game of the season, so it’s expected to suit the batters. The average first innings score here is 135 runs. Teams will prefer batting after winning the toss as chasing sides have won only 7 out of 15 games played here. There will be some swing for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will get ample help from the pitch as the game progresses.

BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly balanced and it’s very difficult to predict a winner between them. Brisbane Heat women will start as the favourites as they have good batting depth in their squad.

Predicted BH-W vs SS-W Playing XI

Brisbane Heat-Women: Danielle Wyatt, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Jess Kerr, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons/Lucy Hamilton

Sydney Sixers-Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Elyse Perry (c), Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Maitlan Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Jade Allen/Kate Peterson

Top Captaincy Choices for BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Match

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr is one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket. She’s a match-winner with both the bat and the ball. She is known for her consistent performances and will look to do just that in the WBBL 2022. Kerr will bat at number 3 and will bowl 4 overs. She will contribute with both bat and the ball which makes her the best captaincy option for this match.

Grace Harris: Grace Harris is another excellent captaincy choice for your fantasy teams. She’s a hard-hitting all-rounder who can change the course of the game in just a few overs. She will open the innings for Brisbane and may bowl a few overs as well. Harris scored 420 runs in 14 matches at an average of 32.30 and striking at 123.16 including 4 fifty-plus scores. She has done well in the first games of the past few seasons and will be a must-pick.

Elyse Perry: Elyse Perry has started bowling after her back injury and it increases her fantasy value. She’s arguably the best all-rounder in women’s cricket. She is capable of winning games from her batting or bowling alone. Perry will bat at 3 innings and will bowl 3-4 overs as well. She scored 358 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35.80 and picked up 5 wickets as well in WBBL 2021-22. Perry will be a great captaincy pick in fantasy cricket.

Budget Pick for BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Match

Nicola Hancock (6.5 Credits): Nicola Hancock will be an important pacer for the Brisbane Heat women. She will bowl with the new ball and in the death overs as well. She was in good form with the ball in WBBL 2021-22 - 14 wickets in 12 games at an economy of 7.06 and averaging 20.42 with the ball. Hancock will be a top-budget pick in fantasy cricket.

Differential Picks for BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Match

Georgia Redmayne: Georgia Redmayne will be an excellent differential pick for this match. She is amongst the best batters in the tournament and will bat in the top order for the Brisbane Heat women. She was the highest run-scorer for her side and 5th highest in the WBBL 2021-22 with 437 runs in 14 games at an average of 33.61 including 5 fifties. Redmayne can score big in this game and will help you win one-sided in fantasy cricket as her selection percentage is less than 25% (while writing this preview).

Georgia Voll: Georgia Voll will be the best differential pick in fantasy cricket. She is a very talented batter and will bat at number 3 for the Brisbane Heat women. She has been in good form recently as she scored 145 runs against the New South Wales women in the Women’s National Cricket League. She is a good hitter and can score big when on song.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Match

If BH-W Bats First: C - Amelia Kerr, VC - Grace Harris

If SS-W Bats First: C - Alyssa Healy, VC - Elyse Perry

Mega League Team for BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Match

If BH-W Bats First: C - Sophie Ecclestone, VC - Jess Jonassen

If SS-W Bats First: C - Danielle Wyatt, VC - Ashleigh Gardner

Which Contests to Join for BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.