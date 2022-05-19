IPL 2022, Match 67: BLR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans

Prediction for BLR vs GT Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans in Match 67 of the IPL 2022 season.

BLR vs GT Dream11 Match Preview

It is a must win game for RCB to keep their play-offs hopes alive. They were defeated by the Punjab Kings in their last game by 54 runs. Opening has been a big concern for RCB in this season as Faf Du Plessis has been very inconsistent while nothing's going right for Virat Kohli. Rajat Patidar has been good for them alongside Glenn Maxwell. Dinesh Karthik too has done well in this season. RCB needs contributions from their big guns in this very important match.

Bowling has been the reason for their good performance in IPL 2022. Josh Hazlewood has been brilliant with the new ball and in the death overs as well. Mohammad Siraj hasn’t been at his best but will look to do well in this game. Wanindu Hasaranga has been exceptional and is assisted well by Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed. Harshal Patel has found his mojo and has bowled well in the last few games. RCB must win this game and the bowlers will look to make that happen.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have been the best side of the competition. They are at the top of the points table with 10 wins in 13 games. They have already secured a place in the first qualifier. Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill have been excellent at the top and have given good starts to their side. Middle-order has been struggling and that is a big concern for Gujarat as it can hurt them in the play-offs. Lower order has done well for them as Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan are in good form with the bat.

Bowling is Gujarat’s strength. Mohammed Shami has been brilliant with the new ball and has been assisted well by Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson. Rashid Khan has been excellent as their lead spinner while R Sai Kishore too has bowled well in the two games that he has played. Hardik Pandya has been bowling an or two in the last few games. Gujarat bowlers will look to end their league stage with a good performance and win the game for their side.

BLR vs GT Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Match 67, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date and Time: 19th May 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

BLR vs GT Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium is a good wicket for the batters and it will be the same in this game as well. The new ball will swing here and there will be good bounce as well. Teams will prefer chasing as the wicket is good for batting and the boundaries are on the smaller side which makes it easy to chase. There might be a little bit of dew as well. The average first innings score at this venue is 170 runs in IPL 2022.

BLR vs GT Dream11 Match Prediction

Gujarat Titans are the best side of IPL 2022. They are at the top of the points table. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have been consistent as well. It will be a thriller of a contest between the two sides and Gujarat Titans are expected to emerge victorious in this match.

BLR vs GT Playing XI

No changes are expected in the RCB line-up.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar/Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans will be unchanged for this game as well.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Yash Dayal.

Top Captaincy Choices for BLR vs GT Dream11 Match

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is contributing with both bat and ball for RCB. He has been in good form in the last few matches. Maxwell scored 35 runs and picked up one wicket as well. He is an utility player and will be an excellent captaincy option for this match.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga has been exceptional for RCB in this season. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2022 with 23 wickets to his name. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and his economy was just 3.75! Hasaranga is a top captaincy pick for your fantasy teams.

Wriddhiman Saha: Wriddhiman Saha is having a stellar IPL 2022 as he is performing in every match. Saha has been a key batter for Gujarat at the top as he looks to play his shots and exploit the field restrictions in the power play. Saha scored 67 runs in the last match. He will give points from catches and stumpings and is a great choice for captain of your fantasy teams.

Budget Picks for BLR vs GT Dream11 Match

Rajat Patidar (8.5 Credits): Rajat Patidar has been in good form for RCB. He bats at number 3 and plays with good intent. He scored in the earlier game against Gujarat. Patidar will be a good budget option.

Virat Kohli (8.5 Credits): Kohli hasn’t been near his best in this season but he has looked good in his brief stays on the crease in IPL 2022. He scored 20 runs in the last game. Kohli will be another top budget pick for this game.

Differential Pick for BLR vs GT Dream11 Match

Yash Dayal: Yash Dayal has been a great find for DC in this season. He has bowled really well in IPL 2022 and will be an excellent differential option for your fantasy teams. Dayal picked 2 wickets after his return from injury. He can swing the new ball and will bowl an over in the death as well.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BLR vs GT Dream11 Match

If BLR Bats First: C - Glenn Maxwell , VC - Wanindu Hasaranga

If GT Bats First: C - Virat Kohli, VC - Harshal Patel

Mega League Team for BLR vs GT Dream11 Match

If BLR Bats First: C - Wriddhiman Saha, VC - Faf Du Plessis

If GT Bats First: C - Mohammed Shami, VC - Shubman Gill

Which Contests to Join for BLR vs GT Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.